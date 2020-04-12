Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. THE COMBINATION OF WET GROUND AND GUSTY WINDS MAY RESULT IN DOWNED TREES AND ADDITIONAL POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&