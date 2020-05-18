Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS UPSTATE SC, NC MOUNTAINS, AND NC PIEDMONT THROUGH MID-WEEK... .A BAND OF HEAVY RAINFALL HAS MOVED THROUGH THE AREA TODAY, DROPPING UP TO 2" OF RAIN WITH EVEN HIGHER TOTALS IN SOME LOCATIONS. THUNDERSTORMS AND ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT, AND MULTIPLE WAVES OF HEAVY RAIN ARE LIKELY THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK AS A STATIONARY LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM SITS OVER THE AREA. THIS IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS AND POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER, AVERY, BUNCOMBE, BURKE MOUNTAINS, CALDWELL MOUNTAINS, CATAWBA, CLEVELAND, EASTERN MCDOWELL, EASTERN POLK, GREATER BURKE, GREATER CALDWELL, GREATER RUTHERFORD, HENDERSON, LINCOLN, MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS, MITCHELL, POLK MOUNTAINS, RUTHERFORD MOUNTAINS, TRANSYLVANIA, AND YANCEY. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, ANDERSON, CHEROKEE, GREATER GREENVILLE, GREATER PICKENS, GREENVILLE MOUNTAINS, PICKENS MOUNTAINS, AND SPARTANBURG. * FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WAVES OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TOTALS OF 4-8" ACROSS THE WATCH AREA, WITH LOCALIZED SPOTS IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN SEEING UP TO 12" BY THURSDAY MORNING. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ON STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADWAYS IN EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS OR POCKETS OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&