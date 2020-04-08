Treatments to transform your skin
Your skin does a lot to protect you from the elements, but all those hits start to show as you age, in the form of sunspots, wrinkles, and scars.
While you should have a daily routine to treat your skin right, there are also treatments available that can help you dramatically transform your skin, so it looks and feels fresh.
Here are six treatments you can indulge in.
Laser hair removal
Laser hair removal is one of the most popular skincare treatments. It involves the use of a concentrated beam of light that removes unwanted hair on various parts of the body, leaving the skin soft and smooth. It’s a great seasonal procedure when you want long-lasting hair removal.
“Laser hair removal is going to be a fabulous treatment, especially once we get past this COVID-19 … to get people ready for spring and summer,” says Mitzi Davis, marketing director at Belle Vi Med Spa.
Organic facials
One of the easiest and most non-invasive ways to transform your skin is through facials. Facials cleanse, exfoliate, nourish, and hydrate your skin, so it's healthy and feels good.
Belle Vi offers Farmhouse fresh organic facials that include a CBD facial, acne facial, hydration facial, fine lines and wrinkles facial, and a little of everything facial so, no matter what your face needs, you’ll be covered.
Intense pulsed light treatment
If you have age spots or sun damage from years of exposure to the elements, intense pulsed light treatment helps to eliminate those blemishes on your skin. It’s also a good option for removing brown spots on your hands or chest.
“It is remarkable,” Davis says. “After two treatments, I had amazing results from that.”
For best results, it is recommended that a person receives four to six treatments, but it’s non-invasive, and there is no downtime. Along with removing sun and age spots, IPL treatment can improve fine lines and wrinkles, vascular lesions, and redness.
Microneedling
Microneedling is a minimally invasive treatment that can improve the look of scars and boost collagen proteins in your skin so that it’s luminous and refreshed.
Collagen creates structure in your skin and, when levels are low, your skin tends to loosen and sag. During microneedling, a professional inserts fine, short needles into the surface of your skin to tighten it and stimulate collagen growth. It feels like nothing more than a pin prick.
Microneedling is a more permanent option for treatment of fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.
Skin remodeling technology
Skin remodeling technology goes deeper than microneedling to address age lines. Radiofrequency energy is used to stimulate your body’s natural production of collagen as well as to improve the tone, texture, and laxity of skin.
