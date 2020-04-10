EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the seventh entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NORTH WILKESBORO — Most of the day, the NASCAR Winston Cup Series teams were reluctant to go more than 60-70 laps on a set of Goodyear tires.
But when a cycle of green-flag pit stops came up at North Wilkesboro Speedway with about 90 circuits remaining, the top crew chiefs in stock car racing knew they'd have to go a little bit further to have a chance to win.
Not everybody made it without another stop, but defending series champion Dale Earnhardt and his Andy Petree-led crew came out of the pits with the lead, opened up a lead of more than 8 seconds halfway through the tire run and made his rubber last to cruise to his first victory of the season in the 1995 First Union 400, leading 227 laps.
"We had to go out there and race them hard," Earnhardt told ESPN. "The tires were wearing a bit, but I think we had a good car and a good setup for the tires. Everything worked great. I thank Goodwrench, (team owner) Richard Childress and all the guys at the shop. They did a great job. We finally got to victory lane. We've been close all year long."
The win came one race after a Bristol crash broke Earnhardt's streak of five straight top fives to start the year. But now, he's 6 of 7 in that category and he kept the new Chevrolet Monte Carlo's winning percentage at 100 with the convincing victory. He also extended his points lead back out to 56 over Daytona 500 and Darlington winner Sterling Marlin.
Jeff Gordon, already a three-time victor on the season, finished second to break the trend of alternating wins with issues that left him deep in the field and rose to third in points. Mark Martin, the top Ford Thunderbird driver in the race, finished third, but slipped to fourth in the season standings. Short track ace Rusty Wallace finished fourth and Steve Grissom set a new career-best with his first top five.
TRADIN' TIRES
Not only were tires in high demand at North Wilkesboro, but they also were in short supply. Normally, short track racing is about trading paint, but this race also was about trading rubber. With attrition virtually nonexistent — 35 of the race's 36 drivers completed 325 laps or more, and last-place Mike Wallace ran well past halfway before a crash eliminated him — Goodyear's estimate of how many tires would be needed fell shy.
That meant Mike Wallace's tires went to older brother Rusty, and the team of Ward Burton, who had issues throughout the day, loaned some tires to his brother Jeff. The odd man out was Todd Bodine, who only had two new tires left with over 100 laps to go.
"The story I get is that Goodyear didn't bring enough tires," said his crew chief Troy Selburg. "They were kind of counting on some cars falling out of here. But at North Wilkesboro, the attrition rate hasn't been very good with so many cars still in the race. The Factory Stores Ford Thunderbird team needs tires as fast as we can put them on there. We're just going to have to do the best we can with what we've got and try to finish this race."
Bodine's crew finally got four new Goodyears with 25 laps left. He finished five circuits off the leaders in 21st.
SICKLY SABCO
After running as high as third early on, Kyle Petty began to suffer from the symptoms of a stomach flu and the heat of an 85-degree early-April day as the race went along. Mike Wallace was on standby for Petty for a while, but Petty — who tried to alleviate his suffering throughout the event with cold drinks and ice packs — drove until he couldn't anymore. By that time, it was all but settled for Petty's Pontiac, which could neither gain or lose from its 31st-place finishing spot after 374 laps.
A few circuits before, SABCO Racing teammate Greg Sacks (35th) dropped from the race after being overcome by fumes and exhaustion, lying on the ground before being taken to the infield care center.
THE BIG PICTURE
Earnhardt's victory was the first of five in a second-place 1995 points run. ... Rick Mast (eighth) and Brett Bodine (ninth) collected their first top 10s of the season. Outside polesitter Bodine got a quick jump on first-place starter Gordon to lead six early laps. ... David Green again was on standby for Bobby Labonte (shoulder), but Labonte ran the distance and finished 15th. ... Jeremy Mayfield and rookie Steve Kinser failed to qualify for the second straight week. ... Jeff Purvis got a shot in Junior Johnson's No. 27 Ford but DNQed like Hut Stricklin the week before after Loy Allen's resignation.
