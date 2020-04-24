EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 21st entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BROOKLYN, Mich. — The fastest car doesn’t always win, even at one of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series’ fastest tracks.
Bobby Labonte and crew chief Jimmy Makar instead positioned themselves as the last men standing. Following a quick top-off on gas before the race’s final restart with 54 laps to go, the Joe Gibbs Racing team was able to stretch their effort to the finish and win the 1995 GM Goodwrench Dealer 400, earning the season sweep at Michigan International Speedway.
Despite being the polesitter, Labonte never had control of the race until the last 15 laps.
“This is great,” Labonte told ESPN. “I had never won a race until this year, and now to win two in one place is awful great. The Interstate Batteries pit crew did a great job. The car, I really couldn’t pass nobody all day. So, the thing to do was the right call by Jimmy Makar. That was to come in on the last yellow.”
Labonte said the caution period was extended as the track safety crew had trouble loading up Rick Mast’s wrecked car. That extra lap was necessary — even Bill Elliott, who pitted a lap before, couldn’t make it. And the rest of the top five runners had to stop for splash-and-go service in the closing laps.
Older brother Terry Labonte also stretched his fuel to finish second, albeit 6.8 seconds back. Winston Cup points leader rallied from his stop to finish third, as did second-place points man Sterling Marlin and veteran Rusty Wallace to round out the top five. Gordon’s point lead now stands at 167 over Marlin.
While half of Bobby Labonte’s serious competition had to pit for gas, the other half fell out of the race with a variety of mechanical issues. That included Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt, who remain fourth and fifth in the points, but are falling out of shouting distance at 285 and 314 points back, respectively.
Martin finished 38th after falling out 52 laps in with a timing chain issue that struck while Martin was running in the top 10.
“Some days, you break parts,” Martin said.
Earnhardt’s result was 35th. He, too, was running top 10 when his Chevrolet suffered a timing belt failure.
“We can’t have no luck at all at Michigan,” said Earnhardt, who failed to finish at the track for the third straight time.
FORD FAILURES
Martin’s Ford Thunderbird was far from the only one to have problems during the race, where Michigan’s long straightaways tax parts. Dale Jarrett led 36 laps and was in the lead when his Robert Yates Racing entry broke a camshaft after 101 laps.
“I felt something as I went into turn 3 and I started losing power,” Jarrett said. “Then, I looked down and I had lost the oil pressure. Something internally. It’s just a shame — the Texaco-Havoline/Mac Tools Ford was just awesome.”
Ricky Rudd, the outside polesitter, jumped out and led the first 22 laps and 46 in all. He was still in the top five when he broke a valve with 40 to go, leaving him 30th. John Andretti also briefly led before his Kranefuss-Haas Racing Ford suffered an engine failure after 73 laps.
Other Fords to fall out included Geoff Bodine (27th; engine), Derrike Cope (34th; piston), Brett Bodine (36th; engine) and Bobby Hillin (39th; ignition).
For the Chevrolets, other DNFs were Joe Nemechek (32nd; engine), Greg Sacks (40th; rear end) and Gary Bradberry (41st; rear end). For Pontiac, Jimmy Hensley (22nd; brakes) and Kyle Petty (42nd; lifter) fell out.
POINTS PICTURE
Gordon led a race-high 68 laps to max out on bonus points. Combined with finishing ahead of Marlin, his points lead now is well more than a race’s worth. Martin is nearly two races behind, and Earnhardt and fifth-place Ted Musgrave (-360) — who finished 28th after losing 34 laps with a carburetor issue — are more than two races back.
“We don’t have too many bad cars,” said Gordon, who started 21st in a backup car after a qualifying wreck. “Even our backup cars are ready and prepared to go out there and try to win. This is a pretty new car. But I’ve got to admit, (after qualifying) we weren’t too happy and things we’re going so well for us.”
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the third and final for Bobby Labonte in 1995 and the 16th for Chevrolet in 21 races. ... Ward Burton (sixth) earned his season-best finish while rookie Ricky Craven (seventh) set a new career-best. ... Bobby Hamilton (eight) and Hut Stricklin (10th) earned their best finishes in at least two months. ... Martin’s DNF was his first all season. Only Marlin and Musgrave have finished all 21 races. ... Rich Bickle was the lone fulltime car that failed to qualify. The others were Tracy Leslie, Tim Steele and Loy Allen.
