EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 14th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Holding off Jeff Gordon is hard.
Bobby Labonte had to do it not just once, but twice late at the newly repaved Michigan International Speedway.
The first time, on a restart with 17 to go, Labonte actually lost the lead when Gordon jumped to the outside and got around him turn 1. But Labonte reeled Gordon back in and passed him back four laps later.
A debris caution right after meant Labonte would have a mirror-full of Gordon again. But Labonte got the jump on the restart the second time, Gordon never got back to the Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet’s bumper, and Labonte earned his second career win in the 1995 Miller Genuine Draft 400.
“I thought we pulled the wrong gear and didn’t have enough off the corner, but I guess I just held them off off the corner chassis-wise,” Labonte told CBS. “And then, we were able to outrun them down the straightaway because of the gear we pulled. (Gordon) gave me a little shove on the restart and got me down. And when he got on the outside, I said, ‘I think we’ll be OK.’ The Interstate Batteries Chevrolet worked good all day.”
Labonte finished second to Gordon twice earlier in the season before grabbing his first win at Charlotte, when Gordon was sidelined by mechanical problems. But the young guns’ duel finally went to Labonte this time as he led 58 of 200 laps.
Gordon, the polesitter, led a race-high 80 laps and appeared poised for his fourth win of the year before Labonte took command. Rusty Wallace flirted with disaster by getting out of the track’s new narrow racing groove three times, but rallied back for third. Fourth-place John Andretti grabbed the first top five of his career and the first ever for Kranefuss-Haas Racing, and Morgan Shepherd was fifth for the Wood Brothers.
NEW MAN ON TOP
Seventh-place Sterling Marlin is back atop the NASCAR Winston Cup Series points standings after a crash by Dale Earnhardt, who had led the series for 12 straight weeks after taking the lead from Marlin following the second race of the year at Rockingham. Marlin leads Earnhardt by six markers and Gordon is another six back from that as the series heads back to Daytona, where Marlin dominated in February.
Earnhardt pounded the turn 3 wall on lap 128 running in the top 10 after he appeared to cut across the nose of the lapped car of Derrike Cope. Earnhardt, slow to climb from his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, was done for the day, finishing 35th.
“I don’t know whether the lapped car got into me or I got into him,” Earnhardt said. “I think he got into me and knocked us loose. I was on the edge of the groove anyway. The car got up in the loose stuff and headed straight into the wall. It knocked the breath out of me.”
RUDD ROUGHED UP
Outside polesitter Ricky Rudd grabbed the lead on the start and paced 31 of the first 46 laps as he battled nose-to-tail with Gordon. But things went south after that as Rudd appeared to make a similar miscalculation as Earnhardt, clipping across the nose of Hut Stricklin’s car and heavily contacting the turn 1 wall. Both cars were done for the day, ending Stricklin’s recent hot streak in 37th and leaving Rudd — who for precaution was transported to an area hospital by helicopter — in 38th.
Also collected in the accident were Jeff Burton, Jimmy Spencer, Michael Waltrip, Ricky Craven and Joe Nemechek.
PIT PUNCH
Waltrip recovered from the front-end damage he sustained in the wreck and was battling in the back of the top 10 late before an on-track altercation with Lake Speed enraged him. After Speed crossed the finish line 11th and Waltrip 12th, Waltrip pulled in front of Speed on pit road, got out of his car, pulled down Speed’s window net and punched Speed twice before walking away.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the second of three for Labonte in 1995 and the 11th for Chevrolet. ... Roush Racing teammates Ted Musgrave (10th) and Mark Martin (eighth) used solid runs to remain fourth and fifth, respectively, in the points. ... Recently hired Bobby Hillin gave D.K. Ulrich’s Ford its best run of the year in 13th. ... Dave Marcis (15th) picked up his best finish of the year while Dick Trickle (16th) led his first laps of the season. ... Darrell Waltrip (26th; broken ribs) experienced another hard crash but was not further injured. ... Ken Schrader (27th) was the first of several cars to experience mechanical issues with an early oil leak. ... Kyle Petty (42nd; engine) was last and SABCO Racing teammate Greg Sacks lost his ride after failing to qualify (despite breaking the former track record).
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
