EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 17th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LONG POND, Pa. — Halfway through a frustrating season, the Robert Yates Racing team was seeking to improve its luck any way it could.
Luckily, superstitious racers know what to look for. Crew chief Larry McReynolds said it was team owner Robert Yates who discovered the source of their woes — peanuts in the race shop vending machine.
With those unlucky legumes disposed of, the team and driver Dale Jarrett showed up to Pocono International Raceway, got their stars aligned and their fuel cell full, and stretched the mileage while holding off the white-hot Jeff Gordon and won the 1995 Miller Genuine Draft.
Jarrett's fourth career win broke a slump of early crashes or engine failures in five of the past six races and bumped him from a season-low 17th in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series points standings up to 14th. He led 26 of 200 laps.
"I had a great car," Jarrett told TBS. "This Texaco/Havoline Ford was great all day long. Boy, we were really close there. I started running out (of gas) going into (turn) 3 over there, and I didn't know if it was going to pick up enough. But they had it figured right to the end. Just credit the crew. They got me in and out of the pits all day. Great engine. Boy, it was just fantastic."
Now, whether it was the peanuts that did the trick or not, the RYR team breathed a sigh of relief as Jarrett came off the last corner.
"Dale needed it. We needed it," Yates said. "The way our luck's been, we should have run out of gas with about three laps to go. But it just worked out great."
Gordon's bid for three straight Winston Cup wins fell shy in second, but he extended his points lead to 106 over Sterling Marlin, who finished a distant 18th last on the lead lap. Ricky Rudd was third, Ted Musgrave finished fourth and rose to third in the points (-156 points) and polesitter Bill Elliott collected his first top five of the season.
Geoff Bodine finished a season-high sixth, fifth-place points man Mark Martin (41 laps led; -173 points) was seventh after a splash-and-go pit stop late, Jeremy Mayfield collected his first career top 10 in eighth, Joe Nemechek finished a season-best ninth and Dick Trickle collected his first top 10 of the season.
Rusty Wallace (16th) led a race-high 74 laps, but a late stop for fuel was compounded by a solo spin with four laps left that didn't bring out a caution flag.
SUMMER SWOON
Dale Earnhardt's tumble from the top of the Winston Cup standings continued as he finished a lap down in 20th, dropping him to fourth in the points, 164 markers behind Gordon. A wreck at Michigan three races prior and problems in the pits a week before Pocono began his current slide.
At Pocono, Earnhardt's problem was an ill-handling Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The pit crew eventually changed both rear shocks on the car under the yellow flag, but fell behind a lap during the second replacement. Earnhardt never made up the lost time.
PEELING PAVEMENT
In addition to 40 tough Winston Cup competitors and their respective pit strategies, drivers had to combat the track surface itself at Pocono. After the problem was first noticed earlier in the weekend during ARCA competition, pieces of the turn 1 pavement started coming up during the race, leading to an eight-lap caution on the 75th circuit.
NASCAR deemed the track race-worthy, but it caused both debris on the track and small potholes that drivers had to negotiate. Bobby Labonte wasn't able to run the full 200 laps without becoming a victim as his single-car wreck on lap 96 was attributed to the pavement.
"That's the way it goes," he said. "The Interstate Batteries Chevrolet was a good race car today. We just got in there too hard and basically got over my head on the part of the race track that's torn up a little bit. I knew it was torn up, but just got in there in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Labonte finished under power after repairs, but was 38 laps down in 35th.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was Jarrett's only one in 1995, and it was just the third for Ford in 17 races. ... Ward Burton (11th) picked up his best finish since Rockingham in February. ... Bobby Hillin Jr. (12th) earned his best result of the season. ... June Pocono winner Terry Labonte ran just 14th. ... Dave Marcis (33rd), Robert Pressley (34th) and Kenny Wallace (37th) ignited a multi-car wreck on lap 158. ... Darrell Waltrip (36th) suffered his eighth straight finish of 17th or worse and third DNF in five races. ... Ken Schrader (40th) started fourth and led 15 laps before an engine failure on lap 93.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
