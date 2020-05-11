EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 26th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Dale Earnhardt isn't going to let his chance at a record-setting eighth NASCAR Winston Cup Series championship slip away without a fight.
As points leader Jeff Gordon ballooned his points advantage throughout the summer, Earnhardt was looking forward to the fall's short track schedule. At Martinsville Speedway, he made the most of it by leading 253 of 500 laps and winning the 1995 Goody's 500.
Earnhardt already had clinched 10 bonus points by leading the most laps by the time the race's penultimate yellow flag flew with 38 laps to go for a spin by Lake Speed. A mixed bag of pit strategy ensued, including Rusty Wallace staying out to inherit the lead. Wallace held off Earnhardt on the restart, then again on a restart with 21 to go after Derrike Cope and Dale Jarrett tangled while running inside the top 10.
But Earnhardt finally tracked down Wallace and pounced when the leader slipped off turn 4 with nine laps to go, taking the victory.
"I've got to hand it to this race team," Earnhardt told ESPN. "(Crew chief) Andy (Petree) and all the guys back at the shop, the engine ran great today. ... The car worked good. We got two tires that last stop and ended up beating them out. Terry (Labonte) had better tires, but he just couldn't work them. And I was wondering about getting by Rusty. But I just saved my tires, was patient, and kept working on him. Finally, he started slipping and I got under him."
Labonte, who led 164 laps, nipped Wallace at the finish line for second. Wallace, who was going for his fourth straight win at Martinsville, was third after leading 53 circuits. Bobby Hamilton scored his third straight top five in fourth and Geoff Bodine grabbed his first of the season in fifth.
Earnhardt did all he could do, but Gordon did what he needed to, as well. He entered the season's sixth-to-last race needing to average a 10th-place finish the rest of the season, and accomplished that by finishing seventh. Gordon started from the pole on points after qualifying was rained out, but didn't get five bonus points until late in the race when he waited to pit under a yellow flag. He now leads Earnhardt 275 points.
Third-place points man Sterling Marlin (23rd) suffered his second DNF of the season after a brake problem and now is 400 points back. Fourth-place Mark Martin finished a lap down in 12th and sits 500 behind. Wallace's and Labonte's finishes raised them to fifth (-604) and sixth (-623) in the points, respectively.
MAD MUSGRAVE
Wallace's and Labonte's gains came at the expense of Ted Musgrave, who had been fifth in points throughout the summer. On lap 231, Musgrave was spun on the backstretch by rookie Robert Pressley. He backed into the inside wall and the rear wheels of his Roush Racing Ford jumped off the ground and skated across the barrier before coming to rest. On the other end of the track, Pressley hit the wall after suffering a separate problem as the yellow flag flew. Musgrave met Pressley's car on pit road and leaned into the passenger's side window to express his displeasure.
"We dropped a cylinder, so we were running on seven cylinders for a while. I figured I'd just run in the high groove and stay out of everyone's way," Musgrave said. "I just got taken out by the 33 car. I went and asked him what was wrong, and he said, 'Well, I ran out of brakes.' If you're out of brakes, you shouldn't be on the race track, you know? Rookies."
Musgrave's team made repairs and he finished 66 laps down in 29th, but dropped to seventh in the points, 625 markers back.
TIRE CHANGE TANGO
A rule change meant that for the first time in 1995, Cup teams only could use two air guns on pit stops instead of three. Teams had been using the third gun to loosen left-side tires while the right-side tires were changed. But they had to mix things up with two guns.
Labonte's team had the fastest stops of the day, but Bodine's inaugural top five of the season came following some experimentation. On one stop, Bodine's team even changed left-side tires first to see how it'd work.
"It's time to change the pit stops all around due to the two-gun rule," crew chief Paul Andrews said. "We tried a little something different on the short tracks. We always get jammed up at these places. Sometimes, we feel like we lose a little time when we do right-sides first."
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the fourth of five for Earnhardt in 1995 and the 20th for Chevrolet. ... In Silly Season, Hut Stricklin will move to Stavola Brothers Racing while Morgan Shepherd (Wood Brothers Racing) and Michael Waltrip (Bahari Racing) have been released.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
