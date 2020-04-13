Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 545 PM EDT MONDAY. * AT 1124 AM EDT, STREAM GAUGES INDICATED ONGOING FLOODING IN ALONG THE JOHNS RIVER AT ARNEY'S STORE. THE RIVER LEVEL WAS AT 16.42 FEET AND RISING SLOWLY. ALTHOUGH HEAVY RAINFALL HAS ENDED, IT WILL BE SOME TIME BEFORE THE WATER RECEDES. AT 16 FEET, FLOODING WILL BE ONGOING ALONG JOHNS RIVER LOOP ROAD, OLD JOHNS RIVER ROAD, AND VALLEY VIEW CIRCLE. THERE WILL BE SOME BACKWATER EFFECTS ON SIMS BRANCH. A CAMPING AREA ON LOWER CREEK THAT FLOWS INTO THE RIVER WILL START TO FLOOD. PARTS OF CORPENING BRIDGE ROAD ARE ALSO FLOODED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NUMEROUS ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND BRIDGES WILL BE THREATENED BY HEAVY RAIN AND RAPIDLY RISING STREAMS AND CREEKS. PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO ROAD SIGNS INDICATING A FLOOD-PRONE AREA. OBEY ALL BARRICADES, EVEN IF WATER IS NOT CURRENTLY OVER THE ROAD. BARRICADES ARE IN PLACE FOR YOUR PROTECTION AND INDICATE AREAS WHERE FLOODING CAN OCCUR RAPIDLY AND WITHOUT WARNING. &&