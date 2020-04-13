EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 10th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SONOMA, Calif. — Sears Point Raceway was the site of a role-reversal.
A week after Mark Martin passed Dale Earnhardt at the white flag to win at Talladega, Earnhardt took advantage of a slip-up by Martin with two laps to go to take the lead and win the 1995 Save Mart Supermarkets 300, his first career road course victory.
The main difference? While Martin won with the dominant car at Talladega, leading 66 of 74 laps wasn't enough to grab the victory at Sears Point. Earnhardt, the 1994 NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion, applied heavy pressure to Martin's Roush Racing Ford after the final restart with nine laps to go following a crash by Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett (who ended up on his side) and Davy Jones.
Earnhardt was ready to pounce when he said Martin skidded through some fluid and went wide.
"We just work as hard as we can week in and week out," Earnhardt, who led just the final two laps, told ESPN. "I don't know why we hadn't won a road course until now. We've been close. I sat there behind Mark and ran a real good smooth race. ... Mark would really beat me off these long corners, but the last couple laps, somebody threw some grease out. That was a little deterrent and he slipped and slide out in the carousel and I got under him, and that's all it took."
Martin's runner-up result was his ninth top 10 in 10 races this season. Combined with the laps he led, it kept him within nine markers of Earnhardt's points lead which represented a move up to second past Jeff Gordon. But still, it was a letdown.
"Somebody was losing oil out there at the end," Martin said. "We were the first one to it and ran right through it. I had felt it a couple turns before and couldn't see it. I turned sideways. You win some, you lose some."
Gordon failed to lead a lap for the first time this season in finishing third, and now sits 15 points back of Earnhardt for third in the standings. Polesitter Ricky Rudd led the first four laps and finished fourth and fellow front-row starter Terry Labonte was fifth.
JUMPIN' JOE
The wildest moment of the day came on lap 28 when, just after a green flag pit stop, Joe Nemechek went off-track and his self-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo jumped over the tire barrier. It took some time for the track workers to figure out how to get Nemechek down off the bank and back to the garage.
"I think it was the cold tire culprit," Nemechek said. "I thought I was going slow enough in the corners. We'd just put on four new tires. I went in the corner, slowed down and, all of a sudden, the car just kept going straight. I had the wheels cut all the way to the right, but the car just kept going straight. Once you hit those tires, they're like little gremlins. They come out and bite you."
Nemechek's team was able to make repairs, but he finished 16 laps off the pace in 37th.
SHIFTIN' SCHRADER
After starting seventh, Ken Schrader broke the gear-shifter in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet just seven laps in. Luckily for Schrader, a caution came out right afterward for a spin off course by Lake Speed. That gave crew chief Ken Howes and the Budweiser team to improvise a temporary vise grips rig-up with which to shift. A later caution gave the team more time for a permanent solution as they installed a new shifter. Schrader rebounded from the issue nicely, finishing ninth.
HARD-LUCK LAKE
Speed's problems weren't fixed nearly as easily as his spin left him with a litany of mechanical issues in the rear end of the car. The Melling Racing team got him back out, but he only completed 32 laps to finish under power in 40th.
"I was just kind of taking our time," Speed said. "The Spam/Melling Tool Ford was real fast yesterday afternoon in the last practice session. I just wanted to not wreck, wait until everything settled down and be able to move on. I was just starting to make a move there. ... When I went in that corner and down-shifted, it started shaking violently, something broke and it swapped ends."
THE BIG PICTURE
The victory was the second of five for Earnhardt in 1995. ... Martin collected his fourth straight top five while Gordon's top five was his fifth in a row and seventh of the year. ... Sterling Marlin finished seventh and remained fourth in the points, now 96 behind Earnhardt. ... Six drivers made their season debut, including Wally Dallenbach and several Winston West Series drivers. ... Greg Sacks failed to qualify for the first time since Daytona, and series regulars Jeremy Mayfield and Elton Sawyer also DNQed.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
