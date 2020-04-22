EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 19th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — In 1994, one of Indiana’s own won the inaugural Brickyard 400.
This time, it was one of NASCAR’s own.
Home-grown stock car racer Dale Earnhardt and his black Chevrolet battled to the front of the field late at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, heading up a trio of dark cars along with the Fords of Rusty Wallace and Dale Jarrett. But the latter two never got close enough to challenge Earnhardt in the final laps, and he added another crown jewel to his NASCAR Winston Cup Series resume by winning the 1995 Brickyard 400, joining Jeff Gordon on the list of victors and getting $600,000 richer.
Earnhardt led just the final 28 of 160 laps, scoring his third win of the season as he searches for his record-setting eighth Winston Cup championship.
“(Team owner) Richard (Childress) and all the guys back at the fab shop, I can’t thank them enough,” Earnhardt told ABC. “They put a great race car together — a brand new car. We got about 40 laps of practice on her before the race. To go out and win the race with this car is great.”
Crew chief Andy Petree said that while Earnhardt made up most of his ground on the track, it was everyone else on the team that helped gain the last little bit of distance it took to win.
“I can’t say enough about this whole team,” Petree said. “We brought a new race car up here and I can’t say enough about the guys in the shop ... all the guys in the engine room. And what about that pit crew? That’s the most incredible thing.”
Wallace and Jarrett stayed in order at the end, Bill Elliott — who now has scored his first three top fives of the year consecutively — was fourth after leading a race-high 47 laps, and Mark Martin slipped ahead of Winston Cup points leader Jeff Gordon for fifth at the end.
BURTON SPURS SHUFFLE
Earnhardt started 13th and battled an ill-handling car early, even brushing the wall about 20 laps in. He was seventh after the first round of pit stops, fourth after the second stop and third after the third round of green flag stops — all of that accomplished with no caution flags.
He then took the lead after the fourth and final set of pit stops as Gordon (polesitter; 35 laps led) had a slow stop and Wallace (22 laps led) had to swerve around a tire and the slow car of Rich Bickle on pit road.
The race ran green flag for the first 132 laps until right after that when Jeff Burton crashed by himself on the backstretch while being passed by Earnhardt, sending Earnhardt down low and Wallace up high in evasive action.
“The 3 car was coming up pretty quick. He had on new tires and he ran up on me really quick,” Burton said. “He never hit me, I don’t think. It just took the air off the spoiler, and I just lost it. We were running real hard. It’s a shame because I was going to pit the next lap.”
The first and only yellow flag of the day not only came as Earnhardt took the lead for the first time, but it also allowed Jarrett and Martin to move into the top five and into the picture for the first time all day. But it also sent Gordon and Sterling Marlin (seventh), the top two in the points, out of the top five for the first time.
Gordon’s points lead now stands at 82 over Marlin, Earnhardt is 121 markers back in third, Martin is fourth minus-174 points and Ted Musgrave (16th) fell to 218 points back in fifth.
A little consolation — Gordon earned a $100,000 bonus for being the points leader after the season’s 19th race. Burton finished 38th, 19 laps down.
EARLY EXITS
With no crashes save for Burton’s late, the only attrition came in the form of some early exits brought on by mechanical reasons as engines were taxed by Indianapolis’ long straightaways.
Elton Sawyer (41st) fell out after 17 laps, Derrike Cope (40th) after 104 and Bobby Hillin Jr. (39th) two laps after that.
“I think it was broke from the start,” Hillin said. “I was getting bad fumes in the car and it was pushing real bad. It was down on power. Something in the motor must have been broke from the beginning, then it finally broke a valve.”
Ward Burton (35th) joined that trio with an engine failure of his own late in the race.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the 15th for Chevrolet in 1995 and the 66th of Earnhardt’s career. ... Rick Mast (eighth), the 1994 polesitter, equaled his best finish of the year. ... Veteran owner/driver Dave Marcis failed to qualify for the first time on the year.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald.
