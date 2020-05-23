Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT SATURDAY FOR EAST CENTRAL MCDOWELL AND WEST CENTRAL BURKE COUNTIES... AT 925 PM EDT, LAKE JAMES IS AT 101.7 FEET AND FALLING SLOWLY. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 101.00 FEET MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 102.00 FEET FORECAST: DUKE ENERGY PROJECTS THE POOL TO CONTINUE TO FALL SLOWLY THROUGH THE NIGHT. IMPACTS: BETWEEN 101 AND 102 FEET, NUISANCE FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE SHORELINE INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, CAMPGROUNDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT-LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING. LAKEWATERS MAY BE FLOODING MOOSE LODGE CAMPGROUND, MOOSE LODGE CAMPGROUND RD, AND HOUSEBOAT LANE. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829- 5253. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. STAY WEATHER AWARE AND MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY.