EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ROCKINGHAM — Jeff Gordon watched his chance for a Daytona 500 win slip away.
One week later at Rockingham, he wasn't about to let it happen again.
Gordon mowed down the field, lapping all but four drivers and pulling away from fellow NASCAR Winston Cup young gun Bobby Labonte to win the 1995 Goodwrench 500 at North Carolina Motor Speedway. Gordon spent 329 of 492 laps out front en route to his third career victory.
"It was an unbelievable day for this DuPont Chevrolet," Gordon told TNN. "The new (Chevrolet) Monte Carlo is an awesome car. I never thought we'd have them like we did today. We had some downfalls. We had to work real hard. This is a long race. I'm worn out. Halfway through, I was like, 'I'm hurting already.'"
Labonte beat Gordon out of the pits on a cycle of green flag stops with 115 laps to go, but the Hendrick Motorsports entry tracked down the Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet — also sporting a Hendrick powerplant under the hood — from 3 seconds behind in just 35 laps. Gordon then held on to the point on a restart with 54 laps left following Labonte's solo spin in turn 2 that cost him no spots, holding Labonte at bay the rest of the way.
Veteran Dale Earnhardt, now the points leader by 29 tallies over Mark Martin, finished third after a runner-up result at Daytona, Ricky Rudd was fourth and Dale Jarrett finished fifth one lap off the pace, holding off Steve Grissom's career-best effort late in the going. Martin, Derrike Cope, Ward Burton and Kyle Petty completed the top 10.
Several contenders were waylaid by various woes throughout the grueling 4-hour race. Rusty Wallace finished 24th behind the wall after his engine expired late, Terry Labonte was 26th 56 laps off the pace following overheating issues, Morgan Shepherd was 34th after a blown motor and Ken Schrader ended up 39th following a crash with Todd Bodine. All four men spent time in the top five.
RICK WRECKED
Early on, it looked like Rick Mast would add to his impressive recent Rockingham resume. After finishing third and second in the track's two 1994 races, Mast started ninth and ran in the top five early before the lapped car of Kenny Wallace broke loose underneath him in turn 3 shortly after a lap-91 restart, sending Mast's Richard Jackson Motorsports Ford into the wall hard. The RJM team got Mast back in the race, but he ended up 35th more than 200 laps behind after retiring late with handling problems.
"We were kind of just trying to bide our time," Mast said. "The car was as good or better than last fall when we ran second. We had a little slower pit stop and got behind some cars, but we went back to green and two of those lapped, slower cars got together up in 3 and the guy got crossed up and turned up the race track right straight into me, knocked me into the wall and messed the car up. Just one of those deals."
AIR HENSLEY
Jimmy Hensley's Active Trucking Chevrolet got some air time — both physically and on television — during a lap 179 wreck. The field accordioned in front of Hensley, who was able to slow down in time, but Joe Nemechek directly behind him could not. A tap from Nemechek sent Hensley into the frontstretch wall then down across the track — directly into the path of Greg Sacks.
Sacks' car hit Hensley squarely from behind, sending Hensley into the air, demolishing the front end of Sacks' Pontiac and putting both drivers behind the wall for good. Both Hensley and Sacks were OK and ready to go at Richmond the following week.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the first of seven for Gordon in his first championship season. He'd go on to collect three more wins at The Rock, all from 1997-98. ... Gordon's victory made the new Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2 for 2 following Sterling Marlin's Daytona 500 win. Marlin was 12th at Rockingham. ... This was the last 500-mile race at Rockingham. ... Labonte, who led 62 circuits at North Carolina, eventually claimed his first Winston Cup win at Charlotte in May 1995. He won three times in all that season. ... Sacks, Kenny Wallace and Jimmy Spencer made their season debuts after failing to qualify at Daytona. Conversely, Daytona qualifiers Ben Hess and Phil Parsons missed the field at Rockingham.
