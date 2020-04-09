EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the sixth entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Evidently, it was Jeff Gordon's turn to win again.
At the NASCAR Winston Cup Series' season-opener at Daytona, he had problems in the pits. The next week at Rockingham, he dominated.
At Richmond, he had a fuel pump go bad. The following race at Atlanta was another dominant victory.
So, after a wreck at Darlington, it turned out to be Gordon's time again at Bristol International Raceway. He took control of the race away from polesitter Mark Martin with just under 100 laps to go, leading the remaining laps which all went caution free and building an untouchable lead to win the 1995 Food City 500.
It was Gordon's fifth win but his first on a short track. He led on four different occasions for a race-high 205 laps.
"This win just took this team to a new level," Gordon told ESPN. "Short tracks are where we've always had trouble. We've always had our problems here at Bristol. I'm just happy all four fenders are left on this thing. That was our goal. We've had good cars here in the past, but this is wonderful."
Martin, in a Roush Racing Ford, was out to break the new Chevrolet Monte Carlo's streak, but couldn't get it done. After leading five times for 155 laps, he fell about 6 seconds behind late before a flat tire derailed the effort altogether, leaving him eighth one lap off the pace. Gordon's win was the sixth in as many races this season for Chevy, which has added two more with Daytona 500 and Darlington winner Sterling Marlin and another with Richmond victory Terry Labonte, Gordon's Hendrick Motorsports teammate.
Instead, it was the Penske Racing South Thunderbird of Rusty Wallace that finished second, followed by 12-time Bristol winner Darrell Waltrip in third and Bobby Hamilton in a career-best fourth, the first top fives of the season for those two. Ricky Rudd in fifth and Dale Jarrett in sixth rounded out the lead lap.
Dale Earnhardt maintained his points lead over Marlin, but saw it dwindle to 17 markers after a crash. After the first 116 laps of the race went green flag, Earnhardt brought out the first caution when he clipped the lapped car of Jeff Burton and nosed hard into the outside wall. He lost 20 laps in the garage for repairs and finished 25th in a vehicle with no front-end sheet metal.
BATTERED BOBBY
At Darlington the race before, Bobby Labonte was suffering from flu-like symptoms. A hard crash late complicated things further, sending him to Bristol with a case of pneumonia and a cracked shoulder blade. Busch Grand National Series champion David Green practiced and qualified his car, but Labonte started the race to earn points and ran to until the first caution — which took a little longer than planned — before giving up his seat to Green.
"I feel alright, just didn't never think you could go 120 laps to begin with here under green," said Labonte, who finished second to Gordon at Rockingham and Atlanta. "The Interstate Batteries car was good. We got boxed in there a couple times (after starting from the rear, losing a lap) and had to really slow down."
Green quickly found trouble on lap 151 after a tap from Dave Marcis, backing hard into the wall. He finished 32nd, 107 laps down, after repairs.
TENNESSEE TANGLE
A multi-car wreck ignited the seventh and final caution on lap 347 when Ted Musgrave got into John Andretti battling inside the top 10. Andretti spun, as did Musgrave after contact from Derrike Cope. Behind them, first-year driver Robert Pressley, Ken Schrader and Morgan Shepherd got wadded up, and rookie Ricky Craven flew in late — literally — riding up over top of Shepherd's left rear and landing on the same part of Schrader's car.
Geoff Bodine also crashed during the sequence trying to get a lap back after racing back to the line and contacting Jimmy Spencer.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the third of seven for Gordon in his first championship run. He also maintained his streak to start 1995 of leading each race and rose to fourth in points. ... Martin's fifth top 10 in six races was good enough to keep him third in points, 153 behind Earnhardt. ... Pressley rebounded to round out the top 10, the first of his career. ... Terry Labonte (seventh) rose to fifth in points while Cope (13th) dropped from fourth to sixth. ... Like Martin, Marlin (ninth), Cope and Ward Burton (21st) suffered late flat tires. ... Jeremy Mayfield, Joe Nemechek, rookie Steve Kinser and Mike Wallace all failed to qualify for the first time in '95. ... Loy Allen resigned from Junior Johnson's No. 27 midweek and was replaced by Hut Stricklin, who DNQed.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.