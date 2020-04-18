EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 15th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — At the season-opening Daytona 500, crew chief Ray Evernham felt his team gave away a win in the pits.
But when the NASCAR Winston Cup Series returned for its second stop of the season at Daytona International Speedway, his Rainbow Warriors pit crew took one back.
Pitting under just the second yellow flag of the day following a lap 134 spin by Jeff Purvis, the Hendrick Motorsports team moved Jeff Gordon from second back into the lead ahead of Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin. Polesitter Dale Earnhardt charged back up to second after the restart, but could only get so close as Gordon held him at bay.
The last 30 laps — including a one-lap shootout to end it after a lap 157 crash by Mike Wallace — all belonged to Gordon as he enjoyed the battle between Marlin and Earnhardt in his rear-view mirror and earned his first Daytona win, his fourth of the season and the sixth overall of his career, in the 1995 Pepsi 400, leading 72 of 160 circuits.
"That thing was on a rail today," Gordon told ESPN. "We had one time where we missed a little bit on it, but we had a great pit stop. We lost this thing here in the pits in February, and the guys know it. But they're strong and they fought back and won this one for us in the pits. All I said was, 'You have to get me out first and I can hold them off.'"
An air pressure change, a spoiler adjustment and some fender massaging formed a rare combination with a lightning-fast pit time on the final stop of the day.
"This makes me feel really good," Evernham said. "The car kind of went away and the guys got it back. They made 1,000 adjustments on that last pit stops and still got us out with the lead. My hat's off to (Marlin crew chief) Tony Glover and his guys and (Earnhardt crew chief) Andy (Petree) and his guys, but it's a real nice one. It makes victory sweet, especially after the problem we had here in the Daytona 500."
Marlin edged Earnhardt at the line for second, also leading 72 laps to double up on bonus points alongside Gordon. That allowed him to maintain his Winston Cup points lead at the season's midpoint, now by seven over Gordon. The third-place run for Earnhardt dropped him to third, 16 markers by Marlin.
Roush Racing teammates Mark Martin and Ted Musgrave rounded out the top five, and do so in the points, as well, just in the opposite order.
BRIEF DAY FOR BOBBY
One race after picking up his second career win at Michigan, Bobby Labonte didn't stick around long at Daytona. A burned piston in his Joe Gibbs Racing entry ended his day after just 48 laps, leaving him 41st and dropping him from sixth to ninth in the points.
"The Interstate Batteries Chevrolet was running pretty good. We worked on it on (the first) pit stop, and it seemed like it was going to be a little bit better," Labonte said. "But the motor gave up on us. I guess it burned a piston. That happens after a restart a lot of times."
The restart was for another engine failure in Dale Jarrett's Robert Yates Racing Ford, his third early DNF in four races. Attrition was otherwise low, with Purvis, Bobby Hamilton and Steve Grissom the only others to finish the race behind the wall.
GREEN FLAG FEELING
The trouble for Jarrett, Purvis and Wallace represented the only yellow flags of the day, leading to an average speed of 166.976 mph (the fastest race at DIS since 1992) and a run-time of less than 2 1/2 hours.
But the strenuous pace also meant fewer lead changes — just eight — as only Earnhardt (11) and Ricky Rudd (eighth; five) joined Gordon and Marlin with time out front. The 90-degree heat and resulting slick, loose track conditions only exaggerated the frantic nature of the race, leaving only 19 cars on the lead lap as opportunities to fix unhappy race cars were rare.
Rusty Wallace's restrictor plate frustration continued, as he finished a lap down in 27th despite wholesale changes that included shock replacements.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the fourth of seven for Gordon in 1995, the eighth for Hendrick engines and the 12th for Chevrolet overall. ... Jimmy Spencer (ninth) and Bill Elliott (10th) repeated their top 10 efforts from Talladega. ... Dick Trickle (12th) restarted fourth on the last lap but was shuffled back after contact with Musgrave. ... Jimmy Hensley (30th) and Andy Hillenburg (36th) replaced rookie Randy LaJoie and former Daytona winner Greg Sacks, respectively. Sacks (17th) did a one-off in Junior Johnson's No. 27 Ford. ... Darrell Waltrip (34th) saw his slump continue.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
