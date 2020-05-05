EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 25th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DOVER, Del. — Jeff Gordon is headed toward his first NASCAR Winston Cup Series title, and that championship pedigree shone through yet again.
Gordon started on the outside pole, took the lead four laps in, and led 400 of 500 laps at Dover Downs International Speedway to win the 1995 MNBA 500 and expand his points lead. It was the 24-year-old's seventh win of the season and the ninth of his career.
Bobby Hamilton took the lead after the race's second round of green-flag pit stops around lap 225 and held the point for a while, but Gordon got back to the lead shortly after a third round of service in the midst of a 280-lap green-flag run. Hamilton briefly challenged Gordon on a lap 424 restart following a hard crash by Dale Jarrett and Mike Wallace, but Gordon held him off as he led the race's last 198 laps.
"I don't know if I've ever had this good a day," Gordon told TNN. "This car was just awesome. I've really got to thank these Rainbow Warriors on this DuPont Chevrolet. That thing was just hooked up today. ... The thing was just perfect."
"It's a special weekend. It's great to win here in Dover, Delaware, for DuPont," added crew chief Ray Evernham.
Hamilton came home a career-best second after leading 83 laps, followed by Rusty Wallace in third in a backup car, Joe Nemechek with his first top five of the season in fourth and second-place points man Dale Earnhardt to round out the top five. Third-place standings driver Sterling Marlin was sixth.
Gordon's win extended his points lead to about two full races at 309 markers ahead of Earnhardt. Marlin is 343 points back, fourth-place Mark Martin is 476 points back after running eighth, and fifth-place Ted Musgrave sits 550 back after finishing 11th.
DELAWARE DEMONS
After triggering a massive pileup just a handful of laps into the spring race at Dover, John Andretti found another short day at The Monster Mile in the fall. After being stalked by Hut Stricklin for a top 10 spot for several laps, Andretti's ill-handling Kranefuss-Haas Racing Ford spun off the front bumper of Stricklin's King Racing Thunderbird just 40 laps in. Todd Bodine also was collected in the grinding crash.
"I guess in racing there's going to be some accidents," Andretti said. "Some guys were trying to get to the front and my Kmart/Little Caesars car was a little loose. We were just trying to bide our time until the first pit stop. Unfortunately, we didn't make it that far. ... Dover's been a tough place for me this year. I look forward to coming back, but I don't know about right away."
Andretti was done for the day, finishing 39th in the 40-car field. Stricklin (38th) and Bodine (37th) retired shortly thereafter.
JARRETT JUNKED
An apparent problem right before a green-flag pit stop sent Dale Jarrett up the turn 3 banking on lap 411 while running in the top five. Jarrett tried to take evasive action to pit road, but the lapped car of Mike Wallace was on the apron. The two made hard contact, veered up into the outside wall, and hit again before the mangled Ford Thunderbirds came to rest.
"Unfortunately, as they say, it was one of those racing incidents," Wallace said. "It looked like Dale must have broke something or cut something down getting into 3 there. I thought he just got loose and ran up the race track. I went to the bottom, and when I headed to the bottom, I was committed there. I looked up and saw the left front wheel of his car turned all the way to the left. He started coming down. It's just a real unfortunate deal."
Jarrett was awake and alert after the wreck, but was transported to the hospital for precaution with a suspected rib injury. He was scored 30th in the final running order and Wallace was 31st.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the penultimate of eight for Gordon in 1995 and the 19th for Chevrolet. ... Hamilton was vying for Petty Enterprises' first win since 1983. ... Derrike Cope (seventh) earned his best finish in two months. ... Robert Pressley (14th) led 11 laps and earned Rookie of the Race honors. ... Terry Labonte (15th) made his 500th consecutive Winston Cup start. ... Springtime Dover winner Kyle Petty started third but quickly faded and finished 26th. ... Rick Mast (28th) earned his third career pole and led three laps but failed to finish with engine problems. ... Michael Waltrip finished 29th after crashing late. ... Lake Speed (32nd) and Elton Sawyer (40th) brought out the race's first caution nine laps in. ... Morgan Shepherd (33rd) suffered a lap 327 crash that snapped the race's 280-lap green-flag run. ... Michael Ritch (34th) made his Winston Cup debut but lost an engine.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
