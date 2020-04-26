EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 23rd entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — If his teammate can do it, why not NASCAR Winston Cup Series points leader Jeff Gordon?
One race after seeing his Hendrick Motorsports stablemate Terry Labonte spin and win at Bristol, Jeff Gordon did the same thing at Darlington Raceway. His win in the 1995 Mountain Dew Southern 500 signaled the next big step toward his first Winston Cup championship.
Gordon's spin came in turn 1 on lap 136 as part of a four-car dust-up also including Jeremy Mayfield, Ricky Rudd and Jeff Burton. Gordon's damage was very minimal, and he battled back through the field's mixed bag of pit strategies and stayed clear of several other wrecks to the lead 150 laps later.
After some more shuffling following a crash by Joe Nemechek on lap 326, Gordon made quick work of Hut Stricklin and John Andretti on the restart, taking the lead with 35 to go. He opened up an advantage greater than 4 seconds before the race's final yellow flag flew for Ted Musgrave's expired engine. Gordon got another jump on the restart with nine laps to go and was unchallenged for the victory. He led 54 laps.
After their spat at Bristol, Dale Earnhardt (race-high 208 laps led) and Rusty Wallace finished nose-to-tail for second and third at Darlington. Two races into his new tenure at Bill Davis Racing, Ward Burton was a season-best fourth. Michael Waltrip used new tires on the final sprint to charge to fifth.
With Sterling Marlin finishing 10th, Gordon's points lead now is 217 markers ahead of Marlin. Earnhardt is 294 points back in third.
MARK'S MISHAP
An uncharacteristic mistake by Mark Martin was costly not only for the race, but for the points picture as well. During the race's first cycle of green-flag pit stops, Martin missed pit road when he was supposed to come down for service. Before he could get back around, he slipped and hit the wall, pancaking the right side of his Roush Racing Ford. It was disappointing after Martin drove from a 36th-place starting spot up into the top 20.
"It was racing real good. I messed up," Martin told ESPN. "I missed my pits over here on the backstretch. I had to go around and got behind. I lost it trying to make up what I'd lost. I was just trying too hard and lost it."
Martin had to go behind the wall for repairs. He finished 54 laps down in 33rd, a finish that dropped him from third in points to fourth, now 396 markers behind. Teammate Musgrave's DNF was his first of the year and dropped him to 474 points back in fifth. Marlin now is the only fulltime Winston Cup driver to finish all 23 races on the year.
CAROLINA CHAOS
Martin's single-car incident was the exception on the day, not the norm. Six other wrecks collected multiple cars as the race was slowed 12 total times by caution for 94 laps.
On lap 252, contact from Waltrip sent Bill Elliott spinning in turn 1 in a pack of cars. When the smoke cleared, Labonte, Rick Mast, Jimmy Spencer, Ed Berrier, John Andretti and Mike Wallace all had a piece of the action. Elliott was a little banged up afterward and received some infield care center attention.
"Just a racing deal," Spencer said. "A bunch of lapped cars were racing pretty hard. A couple lead cars there — Terry, Bill Elliott and myself — were racing them, and they just raced them too hard as far as I was concerned and caused an accident. They put us all in the wall."
Five laps after the restart for that wreck, Mast forced three-wide on Geoff Bodine and Greg Sacks in the troublesome first turn, and it didn't work. Those three spun and piling in behind them were Mayfield, Darrell Waltrip, Elton Sawyer, Steve Grissom, Robert Pressley, Kyle Petty and Bobby Hamilton.
"It was really pretty stupid," Bodine said. "We were a lap down and just trying to get out of the way of the lead lap cars and let them race for the win, here. ... The 31 car (of Sacks) got under me turn 4, and I guess Rick Mast tried to go under him into turn 1. That's three-wide, and that's impossible here at Darlington. It's hard enough to go in there by yourself."
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the sixth of seven for Gordon in 1995, the 18th for Chevrolet, and enough to lock up the manufacturers' championship for the Bowtie. ... Hut Stricklin (seventh) earned his best finish in 10 races. ... Lake Speed (ninth) earned his first top 10 since May. ... Andretti (12th) earned his first pole and led 41 laps. ... Jeff Burton (16th) announced a new 1996 ride with Roush. ... Berrier (20th) made his Cup debut. ... Dale Jarrett (28th) crashed while running near the front.
