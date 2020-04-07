EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fourth entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Before the race, a Chevrolet was the runaway garage favorite to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The garage just had its money on the wrong Monte Carlo.
Polesitter and pre-race consensus Dale Earnhardt, the NASCAR Winston Cup Series points leader, led the first 62 laps, but Jeff Gordon took over after that.
Following a crash by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Ken Schrader with 28 laps to go, Gordon maintained the lead during the ensuing yellow-flag pit stops and was unchallenged on the restart. Fellow young standout Bobby Labonte made a late push, but Gordon held him off, leading 250 of 328 laps to win the 1995 Purolator 500.
"These guys gave me a fabulous car today," Gordon told ABC. "I've got to take my hat off to this whole DuPont crew. Man, this thing was on a rail. Bobby got me a little nervous there at the end of the race, but we came here to Atlanta with the same car we raced at Rockingham. It's an awesome car. We might have to take this thing everywhere."
Just as at Rockingham, Labonte was second and just four cars finished the race on the lead lap as Gordon put a whipping on the field. Terry Labonte, the previous week's winner at Richmond, was third. And Earnhardt was fourth, extending his top five streak to start the season to four and expanding his points lead to 72 over Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin. Dale Jarrett was fifth, the top finisher for a Ford brigade that all finished at least one lap off the pace despite some aerodynamic tweaks as the new Monte Carlo made it 4 for 4.
While Atlanta marked the fourth career win for 23-year-old Gordon, fellow third-year contender Bobby Labonte, who's 30, still is seeking his first career win. His crew chief thinks it'll happen soon.
"I told Bobby I'm not normally happy about second, but I'd just as soon run second to (Gordon and crew chief Ray Evernham) if I have to run second to anybody," Jimmy Makar said. "But before this year is out, Bobby Labonte is going to cross the line in front of Jeff Gordon. I promise you."
MULTI-CAR MAYHEM
It looked a little like Daytona out there at times as the race was slowed by a couple multi-car crashes. Just 10 laps in, contact from Brett Bodine spun rookie Steve Kinser, a former World of Outlaws champion, into the turn 2 wall. Phil Parsons, Randy LaJoie, Jimmy Spencer, Billy Standridge and Dave Marcis all were collected trying to avoid the wreck. None of them finished better than 25th.
Even more vicious contact came on lap 149 when Jeremy Mayfield, driving for Cale Yarborough, broke loose off of turn 2 and slammed the outside wall head-on. Mayfield's Ford had no steering down the backstretch, veering back into traffic as Michael Waltrip and Jeff Purvis piled in hard, putting all three out of the race in 35th or worse.
"I came off turn 2 and was racing a guy, and looked in the mirror to check on him," Waltrip said. "I didn't realize Jeremy had wrecked. Nobody said anything, and I saw smoke, pulled out to get a look at what was up ahead and there he sat. I never saw him until I hit him."
"That was really unfortunate for Michael and all those guys. I hate to see it," Mayfield added.
FORDS OUT OF FUEL
During a cycle of green-flag pit stops in the middle stages of the race, the Thunderbirds of Martin, Bill Elliott and John Andretti all tried to stretch it just a bit too far and ran out of gasoline. Andretti was able to get his car re-fired as the pit stop came to an end, but Martin and Elliott had to depend on push-starts from their crews.
Martin was running third at the time and missed coming in on time because his focus was on the track and not the radio as crew chief Steve Hmiel called him in, costing him a lap. He lost another lap for a flat tire shortly thereafter. Martin, the pre-race favorite for the Ford camp, had a great long-run car and battled back to ninth, maintaining his third-place points standing with top 10s in all four races of '95.
Andretti (20th) was five laps down and Elliott (26th; minus 26 laps) fell out late with engine trouble.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the second of seven for Gordon in his 1995 title run, as well as the third straight for Hendrick. ... Three-time AMS winner Morgan Shepherd (sixth) earned his first top 10 of '95 for Wood Brothers Racing. ... Ford had won 7 of 10 AMS races coming in. ... Ward Burton, 10th in the points entering the weekend, failed to qualify for Atlanta. ... Loy Allen, the defending Purolator 500 polesitter, also suffered his first DNQ of '95.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
