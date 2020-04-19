EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 16th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LOUDON, N.H. — Jeff Gordon was back where he has been much of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series season.
His own ZIP code — they're going to have to put up a mailbox for him in victory lane.
The second half of the race at New Hampshire International Speedway belonged to the 23-year-old. Even on a late restart after a crash by Geoff Bodine, Gordon was untouchable. In just 26 laps, Gordon opened up another insurmountable advantage and won the 1995 Slick 50 300, leading 126 of 300 laps.
Gordon hit the wall in qualifying and used second-round time trials to start 21st. Crew chief Ray Evernham took over from there, giving Gordon a softly-sprung setup, an early two-tire pit stop to set the tone for the race, and fast service throughout the rest of the day to keep him in the front.
"I've got the best dang crew chief out there. He's amazing," Gordon told TNN. "People talked to me this morning, and we didn't do any practice for this race. That just shows you how good he is, or how lucky he can guess. I was pretty confident in him going into the race. We had our troubles. This is a big test for this team to prove how strong we can be. We overcame an awful lot today."
The win moved Gordon into the Winston Cup points lead, earning him a $50,000 bonus courtesy of Gatorade at the season's designated 16-race midpoint. He sits 40 markers ahead of Sterling Marlin, who entered the race atop the standings and finished ninth.
Morgan Shepherd set his highest mark of the season in second, polesitter Mark Martin (124 laps led) was third, Gordon's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Terry Labonte was third and defending race winner Ricky Rudd was fifth.
PIT PROBLEM
During the last last round of green flag pit stops with about 70 laps to go, Dale Earnhardt came in running top five. But his crew didn't get the lug nuts on the right side of the car tight, so he had to come back in for more service, losing a lap. The problem wasn't fixed, however. The loose nuts wallowed out the lug holes, causing a vibration that forced Earnhardt back in the pits yet again after a few laps.
That dropped him a second lap down, leaving 22nd at the checkered flag after leading 24 laps and running at the front all day. And while he remained third in points, he dropped from just 16 back to 92.
Roush Racing teammates Ted Musgrave (eighth; -146) and Martin (-149) remain fourth and fifth in the standings. No one else is within a race of the lead.
PENALTY BOX
Bodine was penalized and held one lap by NASCAR officials after the first caution of the day. On the second lap, Bodine drove hard into turn 3, spinning Dale Jarrett into the wall and collecting Dave Marcis, as well. It was the third time in four races that Jarrett has been wrecked in the first five laps. Marcis and Jarrett limped home in 29th and 30th.
Bodine's adventures weren't over, however. After getting his lap back, Bodine was part of a five-car melee on lap 149 that also involved Jarrett, Jeff Burton, Bobby Labonte and younger brother Todd Bodine, leading to significant damage to the rear end of Bodine's self-owned Ford.
Bodine's solo crash on lap 269 finished him off, leaving him a dismal 35th in the running order. The three-time 1994 winner still hasn't finished in the top five.
PRESSLEY IMPRESSES
Rookie Robert Pressley grabbed his eighth top 20 of the year and third in a row by finishing 13th after an outside pole start. He ran in the top five for a long time early and easily won Rookie of the Race honors. His familiarity with NHIS — where he's run eight times in the Busch Grand National Series, winning once and running top 10 on three other occasions, helped out.
"I think that has a lot to do with it," said Charley Pressley, Robert's brother and crew chief. "He came here with a good setup and the guys back at the shop gave him a good car. Robert put a good setup under it."
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the fifth of seven for eventual 1995 champion Gordon, the seventh for Hendrick on the season and of his career, and the 13th on the year for Chevrolet. ... After finishing top 10 three times in the first five races, Derrike Cope (seventh) got back there for the first time since. ... Darrell Waltrip (17th) finished top 20 for the first time in a month. ... John Andretti (33rd) fell out late with brake problems. ... Kyle Petty (37th) suffered his third DNF in four races since winning at Dover. ... Rich Bickle (38th) made his season debut in the SABCO Racing No. 40 Pontiac.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
