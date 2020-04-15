EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 12th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DOVER, Del. — Starting in the back ain’t always a bad thing.
At Dover Downs International Speedway, it helped Kyle Petty miss an early pileup that eliminated many NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers from contention.
Having jumped into the top 20, Petty picked his way into the top five by the 100-lap mark. Then, he assumed the lead after the first set of green flag pit stops.
He briefly lost the lead to Jeff Gordon after a 289-lap green flag run was ended by a lap 337 Dave Marcis crash, but got back ahead. He then had to fend off heavy challenges from Ted Musgrave first, then Bobby Labonte, then both.
Labonte got to Petty’s outside on the last lap and Musgrave was right behind, but Petty held them off to cross the line first and win the 1995 Miller Genuine Draft. He led 271 of 500 laps.
“We were really, really good for 300 or 350 laps,” Petty told TNN. “Then, the last 150 laps, we were getting other people’s tires and just couldn’t do nothing with it. It was a little bit pushy or a little bit loose. I tell you what, the 18 car and the 16 wore my butt out.”
After a raceday-morning tire compound change by Goodyear to deal with Dover’s new concrete surface, rubber was in short supply. NASCAR doled out extra tires from cars that dropped from the race as it could, but the shortage led to some more trading between teams — but NASCAR shut that down.
So, Petty bolted on his final four fresh tires with about 75 to go and collected not just his first win of the year, but his first top five, and it also was the first win of the season for Pontiac. It broke a winless streak for Petty that dated back to June 1993 at Pocono.
He did just enough to hold off Labonte, who followed up his first win at Charlotte with a second-place run, and Musgrave. Hut Stricklin, in just his fifth run for Kenny Bernstein, followed up his first top 10 of the season with his first top five in fourth, and Winston Cup points leader Dale Earnhardt used a late two-tire stop to get a lap back and finish fifth, last on the lead lap.
Polesitter Jeff Gordon finished sixth to rise to third in the standings, 106 markers off Earnhardt. Sterling Marlin’s seventh-place effort pushed him to second, six points further ahead of that.
MONSTER BITES EARLY
The new concrete surface did little to ease Dover’s reputation as “The Monster Mile.” Just three laps in, John Andretti broke loose and triggered a massive pileup that left about 20 cars with damage, many requiring lengthy repairs. Second-place points man Mark Martin was one of them after being tagged from behind by Rusty Wallace.
“Some dummy just ran into the back of us and wrecked us again,” Martin said. “I could see the 37 car (of Andretti) spinning up in front of me, and you know you couldn’t go. Somebody from behind just peeled us in the back end. It would have been alright, but that started the track to get blocked and everybody wrecked. I just don’t understand why people can’t ride around for a while here.”
Martin’s team made repairs, but he crossed the line 108 laps down in 35th, dropping him from second to fourth in the standings. Also significantly damaged were fellow 1995 winner Terry Labonte (37th), Ricky Rudd (31st) and Dale Jarrett (40th).
WARD WANES
Outside polesitter jumped to the lead on the second lap, taking the top spot for the first time this season. He proceeded to lead the next 43 laps before Gordon passed him back. Burton’s Alan Dillard Jr.-owned Chevrolet steadily faded back through the top 10 until something broke underneath the car, sending him on lap 145.
Burton was unable to continue and ended up 38th. It turned a promising day into his ninth straight race outside the top 20, including a DNQ at Atlanta.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the only one for Petty in 1995, as well as the eighth and final of his career. ... Joe Nemechek (10th) picked up his first top 10 of the season. ... Mike Wallace (14th) picked up his second straight top 15 for Junie Donlavey. ... Kenny Wallace (18th) grabbed his best finish of the year. ... Darrell Waltrip (20th; broken ribs) gave way early to relief driver Jimmy Hensley for the second straight week. ... Andretti (39th) limped to the ambulance after his wreck but was OK after some treatment in the infield care center. ... Bobby Hillin Jr. (42nd) took over the D.K. Ulrich-owned Ford from Davy Jones, but was collected in the early wreck and finished last.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
