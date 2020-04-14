EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 11th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CONCORD — Jimmy Makar is a man of his word, and his driver is a first-time NASCAR Winston Cup Series winner.
The Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief got his wheelman Bobby Labonte out in third after a final round of green flag pit stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Labonte quickly picked off second-place Dale Earnhardt then grabbed the point when leader Ken Schrader lost an engine.
Labonte paced the final 43 laps to win the 1995 Coca-Cola 600, making good on Makar’s post-Atlanta pit road declaration that his two-time runner-up driver would win a race before the year was out. And he did it in stock car racing’s toughest test of endurance, leading 85 laps.
“It feels great,” Labonte told TBS. “It’s one of those deals where the crew did it on the last pit stop. “They got me out in front of Terry (Labonte), then Schrader had problems. He was going to be tough to beat. But the Interstate Batteries crew did an awfully great job tonight. I was just trying to pace myself throughout the night.”
Making the win even sweeter was the fact that brother Terry finished in seconds, 6.28 seconds off the lead.
“He’s done a great job all year,” Terry said. “They’ve got a great team. They finished second a couple times already, and it was a well-deserved victory.”
Along with the Labonte brothers, third-place Michael Waltrip was able to stretch his fuel mileage to the end to score a rare podium finish for Pontiac. Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin got a splash and go late to finish fourth (and leap Jeff Gordon to third in points), as did fifth-place Ricky Rudd.
Earnhardt was among those not able to make it to the finish, but the Winston Cup points leader crossed the line in sixth and widened his advantage to 80 markers as those behind him had issues.
Snake-bitten Schrader paced the field of nine occasions to lead 169 of the event’s 400 laps before his Chevrolet motor let go. The disappointing outcome left him 30th on the field.
“Not too good a day,” Schrader said. “I need a Bud real bad. The thing was good, the guys did a heck of a job.”
FRONTRUNNERS FALTER
Earnhardt’s dry fuel cell late in the going didn’t hurt too much because of the problems his fellow title contenders had.
Polesitter Gordon led 37 of the first 44 laps before a broken right front hub sent him first to the pits, then to the garage after he lost a wheel on the backstretch to bring out a lap 79 caution. After repairs, Gordon picked off a few spots but ended up behind the wall in 33rd.
Second-place points man Mark Martin ran in the top 10 all night, but a broken oil cooler hose produced so much smoke that Martin was black-flagged with 75 laps to go. His team, too, affected repairs, but lost nine laps in the process to finish 28th and lose 71 points to Earnhardt.
Dale Jarrett (32nd) lost an engine and Rusty Wallace (34th) crashed out after contact with Dick Trickle.
BATTERED BRETT
Brett Bodine smacked the turn 3 wall hard on lap 232 following contact with Loy Allen. Bodine was able to maneuver his Junior Johnson Ford to pit road, but ended up in the grass before stumbling to pit wall and fainting.
After some infield care center treatment, Bodine was back on his feet and able to talk it through.
“We came off the second turn behind Loy Allen and caught him to lap him,” Bodine said. “I pulled out around him to pass him and got real loose. We got to the outside going down into 3 and he just ran into the back or the side of me. I thought I was going to save it, but he hit me again and it turned around and hit driver’s side first. Then, it was a mess.
“I got the wind knocked out of me and just passed out for a second from a lack of air, but I’m OK.”
Both drivers’ nights were done, leaving Bodine 35th and Allen in 36th.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the first of three for Bobby Labonte in 1995. ... Waltrip earned his first top five of the season. ... Hut Stricklin (seventh), Lake Speed (eighth) and rookie Ricky Craven (10th; first of career) earned their first top 10s of the season. ... Mike Wallace (12th) set a new season-best. ... Darrell Waltrip gave way early to relief driver Jimmy Hensley after suffering broken ribs in the previous week’s The Winston Select all-star race ... Todd Bodine (38th) led six laps early before wrecking out of the lead and being involved in two more yellows. ... Bill Elliott (39th) raced a special Batman-themed “Thunderbat” paint scheme but crashed out hard.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
