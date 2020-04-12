EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the ninth entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — With two laps to go at Talladega Superspeedway, Mark Martin was in a bind.
His Roush Racing Ford Thunderbird had been the fastest car all day, but he had the Chevrolet of NASCAR Winston Cup Series points leader and all-time Talladega wins leader Dale Earnhardt — who had beaten him out of the pits on the last green-flag cycle of the day — ahead of him with no help available to attempt a pass.
Enter some unlikely allies.
The lapped car of Sterling Marlin pulled Jeff Gordon and Morgan Shepherd back into the picture, and Martin used the momentum of their draft to look outside and in on Earnhardt, slingshotting around him at the white flag to take the lead. Gordon followed Martin through to second, but couldn't make a move on him as Martin won the 1995 Winston Select 500, leading 88 of 188 laps.
"I can't believe it," Martin told ESPN. "With two to go, I thought we'd lost for sure. It was just great — right when (Gordon) caught us, we caught (Earnhardt) just at the right time to get a big shove. Dale was putting a big block on us, but we were coming one way or the other. It was just perfect."
The win was Martin's first in 19 Talladega tries, his eighth top 10 in nine races this season and enough to bring him within nine of the points lead. Aside from a Darlington crash, Martin's season thus far has been a story of being in the hunt each week.
"Mark and (crew chief) Steve (Hmiel) and the guys have just been doing a great job this year," team owner Jack Roush said. "The places we haven't been particularly good at, we've really excelled this year. My hopes are that we can make a real run for this championship."
"Jack, we won a superspeedway race!" Hmiel added.
Gordon's second-place finish tied him with Earnhardt atop the standings after Shepherd washed up the banking into Earnhardt off turn 2 on the last lap, sending Earnhardt spinning and into the backstretch wall. Shepherd made it back around in third for his first top five of the year, but Earnhardt was relegated to 21st. Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Labonte took advantage to round out the top five.
STERLING SPUTTERS
Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin entered the next restrictor plate race of the season second in the standings before qualifying up front and sticking there for the first 50 laps. But an engine issue arose on his Morgan-McClure Motorsports Chevrolet that had Marlin running on seven cylinders and ultimately sent him to the garage for repairs.
"I think we broke a rocker arm or broke a valve spring or something," Marlin said. "Right when we were going for a pass on the lead, it went to seven cylinders. It was good when we were in traffic, but out there by ourselves, we just kept getting slower and slower. We thought we'd park it before we blew the motor all the way up."
Marlin got back out and played a part in the finish, but he was 43 laps down in 39th. The finish dropped him from second to the fourth in the points, 62 markers behind.
Marlin's wasn't the only Chevrolet engine with problems as Ken Schrader's powerplant expired after 137 circuits and Steve Grissom was well off the pace, four laps down in 37th.
LOY LEADS
After resigning from Junior Johnson and Associates earlier in the season citing his own lack of performance, second-year Cup driver Loy Allen was back with his old team, TriStar Motorsports, at Talladega. The combination, which sat on the Daytona 500 pole in 1994, paid off again as Allen started on the outside pole, grabbed the lead from Terry Labonte right away, and paced 18 of the first 20 circuits.
Allen remained in contention all day, bringing his Ford Thunderbird home in 10th — the first top 10 of his career.
TALLADEGA THRILLER
Talladega and Daytona are similar in many ways, but the Winston Select 500 bore some striking differences from the season-opening Daytona 500.
The Talladega race featured double the lead changes with 24 among 10 drivers. And while the Daytona 500 was slowed by cautions 10 times, Talladega's only two yellow flag periods were for a lap 70 crash of Derrike Cope and John Andretti and then a brief rain shower on lap 122. The Winston Select 500 finished in under 3 hours at an average speed of 178.902 mph.
THE BIG PICTURE
The victory was the first of four for Martin in 1995 and the second straight for Ford after Chevrolet claimed the first seven races of the year. ... Bill Elliott (sixth), Geoff Bodine (seventh) and Jimmy Spencer (ninth) also collected their first top 10s of '95. ... Rusty Wallace (20th) led with five to go but ran dry stretching his fuel mileage.
