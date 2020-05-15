EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 28th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CONCORD — It didn't take long for Mark Martin and crew chief Steve Hmiel to figure out four tires were their key to success at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
While Terry Labonte gambled with two tires to take the lead on the final set of green-flag pit stops with about 60 laps to go, Martin and Hmiel stuck with their plan for fresh rubber all around. It worked out as Martin tracked down Labonte, passed him with just four laps to go and won the 1995 UAW-GM Quality 500, his second straight NASCAR Winston Cup Series victory.
Martin, who was inside the top 10 all day but never a threat to lead until the final moments, was about 10 seconds back in fifth after the pit cycle. He quickly passed Ward Burton for fourth, then picked off Dale Earnhardt for third and Ricky Rudd for second in the next 15 laps. Martin said afterward he thought that put him in the lead, but he was undeterred after he found out he still had to pass Labonte.
"That was awesome right there, I tell you," Martin told TBS. "That's the Valvoline team at their best — awesome on pit road, awesome handling car with Cummins and Ford, and Goodyear had a great tire today. We got lucky there at the end and had 120 laps of green. That's what we needed. ... I was afraid we were going to have to settle for second, but we just kept digging and digging and digging."
Earnhardt slipped past Labonte for second on the last lap, the culmination of a big points day for the seven-time Winston Cup champion, who started shotgun on the 43-car field with a past champion's provisional after struggles in qualifying. Labonte, who rallied back from a lap down after an unscheduled green flag pit stop early, finished third after leading 52 laps, Rudd (107 led) was fourth, and Dale Jarrett came home fifth after a comeback nearly identical to Labonte's.
Sixth-place Sterling Marlin led 90 laps and seventh-place Ward Burton paced 42 circuits.
TITLE IMPLICATIONS
While it was a big day for Earnhardt, points leader Jeff Gordon had a significant setback for the first time since the series was in Charlotte the first time this season, five months ago in May. Crew chief Ray Evernham said the pinion gear broke off the rear end of Gordon's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during a mid-race pit stop, costing him 14 laps in the garage. He later got one of those back and finished 30th after leading 23 laps.
"The DuPont Chevrolet was flying out there," Gordon said. "That thing was hooked up, and we were just biding our time. We came for that pit stop and I was going a little too fast and slid in there a little bit. I was just sitting there and put it in gear to take off and I just heard stuff breaking all underneath me."
The setback cost Gordon quite a bit in the standings, as Earnhardt now sits 205 markers back in second — still more than a race behind, though. Marlin is 375 back in third, Martin is 13 behind that, and Labonte rose to fifth, 541 points back of teammate Gordon.
WRECKERS, NOT CHECKERS
The race was slowed by cautions for wrecks on seven different occasions, most notably for Darrell Waltrip's frontstretch crash on lap 165. Contact from rookie Ricky Craven sent Waltrip sliding through the infield grass and back across the pavement into the outside retaining wall, ending his day in 34th. Waltrip already was a lap down after a pit road speeding penalty he felt was unjustified.
"I didn't realize what was going on (with some of the pit stalls) until I got a lap down, then I had to race with that bunch of guys I was racing with. And I knew better. I know here are two guys who are probably going to take me out of the race today. I had a fast car today and the team was doing a great job. I'm so annoyed and I'm so frustrated. City hall got me, then the racers got me."
Others eliminated in crashes on the day: Jeff Burton (31st), Dick Trickle (32nd), Rick Mast (36th), Loy Allen (37th), Robert Pressley (42nd) and Gary Bradberry (43rd).
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the fourth and final for Martin in 1995 and the seventh for Ford. He also won the Busch Grand National Series race the day before. ... May Charlotte winner Bobby Labonte was eighth. ... Rusty Wallace (ninth) slipped from fifth to sixth in points. ... Jimmy Spencer (12th) earned his best finish since Talladega in July. ... Greg Sacks (33rd), Ken Schrader (35th), Rich Bickle (38th), Jimmy Hensley (39th), Dave Marcis (40th) and Steve Grissom (41st) fell out with mechanical problems.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
