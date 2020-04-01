EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be taking a look back at the ’95 NASCAR Winston Cup Series season race-by-race, watching each event, giving a recap and some big-picture notes and other tidbits as we go along. We hope you enjoy this blast from the past.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — During a caution with 15 laps to go, crew chief Tony Glover faced what he described to CBS as a "no-win situation."
If he called driver Sterling Marlin in from the lead to pit for fresh tires, Glover felt the rest of the field would stay out and leave his Morgan-McClure Motorsports Chevrolet mired in traffic. If he left Marlin out, some of the contenders behind him — like third-place Dale Earnhardt — would hit pit road and set themselves up with fresh Goodyear rubber.
Glover opted to keep Marlin out, and it ended up being a winning situation after all.
Earnhardt stormed from 15th to second with four to go, but never could make a serious run at Marlin, who dominated the day by leading 105 of 200 laps en route to victory in the 1995 Daytona 500, the season-opener for the NASCAR Winston Cup Series.
The win in the 37th running of the Great American Race was the second straight for Marlin in a Morgan-McClure entry prepared by Glover and engine builder Runt Pittman, making him the first driver to repeat in the event in more than a decade after Cale Yarborough won it in 1983 and '84.
"These guys are the greatest," Marlin told CBS. "All the boys back at the fab shop and the motor room, they done one hell of a job. I just drove the thing. ... Everyone just done a great job. We're sure happy to win it again. ... I've won two Winston Cup races, both Daytona 500s, and I wouldn't take nothing for it."
Seven-time and defending Winston Cup champion Earnhardt was left to settle for second for the third time as yet another Daytona 500 slipped away from the driver who has 26 total wins at Daytona International Speedway, but none in its premier event. Earnhardt was in the lead on lap 181 when Marlin made his move to the point, drafting up on the Richard Childress Racing entry as the frontrunners streamed by the lapped car of Jeff Gordon before diving to the inside and passing to the top spot for good.
Roush Racing teammates Mark Martin and Ted Musgrave finished third and fourth, and polesitter Dale Jarrett was fifth for Robert Yates Racing, a ways back of the lead draft.
Gordon was the biggest threat to Marlin throughout the day, leading 61 laps before fading after crew chief Ray Evernham told CBS the Hendrick Motorsports team "gave it away in the pits." Gordon had to bring his ill-handling Chevrolet to the pits soon after with just under 30 circuits to go, falling a lap in arrears.
STRONG WORDS FROM WALLACE
Veteran Rusty Wallace had some strong words toward Bobby Hamilton after the two made contact racing back to the yellow on lap 159 following a backstretch spin by Randy LaJoie, leaving Wallace's Penske Racing South Ford in a wad. Wallace, who led the series in wins in 1993 and '94, now has crashed out of the Daytona 500 in three straight years and four of the last five.
"It's so aggravating every year I come here," Wallace told CBS. "It just never will quit. They just keep wrecking. ... These new guys are just so rambunctious. They won't slow down."
CAUTIONS BREED CAUTIONS
The race record for cautions of 11 was threatened as 10 yellow flags slowed the field, including five for wrecks in the first 60 laps — eliminating drivers like Brett Bodine, Joe Nemechek, rookie Steve Kinser, Derrike Cope and John Andretti from contention — and another for rain on lap 69 that precipitated a 90-minute red flag.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the first of three for Marlin in 1995 as he finished third in points. ... For Morgan-McClure, the win was the team's third and final in the 500 after their first came with Ernie Irvan in 1990. ... Marlin's win put the new Chevrolet Monte Carlo in victory lane in its debut. ... Earnhardt eventually would earn his lone Daytona 500 win in 1998. ... The race was the first for 1988 champion Bill Elliott driving for his self-owned team. He dropped from the lead lap after a flat tire necessitated an unscheduled green-flag pit stop.
