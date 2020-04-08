EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fifth entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sterling Marlin is no longer the NASCAR Winston Cup Series' one-trick pony.
His first two wins were big ones, but they both came in the Daytona 500. Now, he's a Darlington winner, too. And he's got some survival skills in his repertoire, as well.
Marlin stayed clean through a record-shattering 15 yellow flags, got around Dale Earnhardt with 12 laps to go and won the 1995 TranSouth Financial 400 in a perilous first race on the newly repaved Darlington asphalt that upped speeds and carnage.
The final round of pit stops with under 40 to go after the race's final crash with Brett Bodine and Davy Jones to go set up Earnhardt, Marlin and Musgrave as the top three. But Earnhardt's Richard Childress Racing team went the wrong way on adjustments and Marlin was able to reel him in as the run went on.
"I ain't never seen nothing like it," Marlin told ESPN. "(Crew chief) Tony (Glover) is the best. He talked me all the way through it and told me to be patient. I had a good car with Kodak/Delco Battery car. Just sat there and rode when we needed to and ran hard when we had to. The car just followed us all day. (Morgan-McClure Motorsports) gave me great pit stops and everything worked out great."
Earnhardt fought off a late charge from Musgrave to finish second, only seeing his points lead over Marlin decrease to 67 as he earned his fifth top five in as many races to start the year. Musgrave was followed by Todd Bodine and Derrike Cope with their first top fives of the year. Steve Grissom tied his career-best of sixth from Rockingham three races before.
Polesitter Jeff Gordon, winner at Rockingham and Atlanta, led 156 laps before being eliminated in a lap 200 crash after Bobby Labonte spun Randy LaJoie, also collecting top five runners Dick Trickle and Morgan Shepherd. Gordon finished 32nd and Labonte (27th) later retired from the race after a hard crash with Trickle, Rick Mast and Jeff Burton triggered by contact between Mast and Billy Standridge.
RESTART RUCKUS
Running in the top 10 on a lap 27 restart after a crash by Chuck Bown, top Ford drivers Mark Martin and Rusty Wallace immediately ran into more trouble when the field stacked up, sending Martin into the back end of Waltrip's Pontiac, spinning Waltrip and redirecting Martin and Wallace hard into the inside retaining wall with Rusty's right front tire up on Mark's hood.
"They took off then slammed their brakes on," Martin said. "The wreck was on then. All I can tell you is the 30 car was in front of me, he took off and then slammed the brakes on, and I ran into the back of him."
Wallace returned to the race missing some sheet metal. Martin's Roush Racing entry looked even worse upon his return with no front-end, replacement metal on the driver's side after it was torn away in the wreck, and a taped-on No. 6. numeral.
TOP 5 TROUBLES
Another of the race's many wrecks occurred near the front when a top five battle between Labonte, Ricky Rudd and Ward Burton was interrupted as they tried to navigate around the lapped Ford of rookie Steve Kinser. Ward got into Kinser's slower car, triggering the wreck and destroying the front end of Rudd's self-owned Thunderbird.
"It busted the engine it hit so hard," Rudd said. "It's just a shame. Darlington's new pavement is very fast, but I guess a lot of guys out there are not used to driving Darlington and using the sense they need to. This is why we have these nonsense wrecks."
OTHER ASSORTED ISSUES
Fifth-place points man Dale Jarrett took major damage in a lap 87 skirmish with Jeff Burton, Lake Speed and Jimmy Spencer. ... Terry Labonte crashed on lap 97 after contact with Geoff Bodine and the wall a lap before. ... Kyle Petty (who afterward lobbied for Darlington to be filled with water and turned into a fishing hole) and Bill Elliott went behind the wall after Petty slipped in Bown's oil and spun, collecting Elliott.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the second of three for Marlin in 1995. ... After earning the new Monte Carlo's first win at Daytona, Marlin made the new model 5 for 5. ... Earnhardt and Gordon continued their streaks of leading every race in '95. ... Cope rose to fourth in the points after his top five. ... Standridge (14th) benefited from the wrecks, improving his career-best finish by 10 spots. ... Jeremy Mayfield (31st) led the first 18 laps of his Cup career before a later trip into the wall that didn't bring out a caution. ... Bown made his season debut in Dean Myers' Chevrolet after providing color commentary for TBS in the season's third race at Richmond.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
