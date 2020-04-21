EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 18th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Just call him Superspeedway Sterling.
Using the same car he took to victory lane in the Daytona 500, Sterling Marlin repeated the feat at Talladega Superspeedway. He held off some of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series’ best, winning the 1995 DieHard 500 from the pole to claim a $120,000 bonus from Unocal 76.
“They were all back there running good,” Marlin told CBS. “I just tried to block the inside and not let them get by. The car drove the best it did at the last. (Crew chief) Tony (Glover), (engine builder) Runt (Pittman), (owner) Larry (McClure) and the whole crew did a great job — all the boys at the shop. My hat’s off to them. They gave me a great race car.”
Marlin led the race’s final 40 laps (and 57 in all), assuming the top spot for good shortly after a lap 147 restart following a multi-car crash. From there, none of the other frontrunners were able to make a serious charge for the win late.
Dale Jarrett backed up his win a week prior with a second-place run, Dale Earnhardt (20 laps led) was third, Morgan Shepherd ran fourth and Bill Elliott was fifth, his second straight top five.
The win helped Marlin, second in Winston Cup points, trim his deficit to 78 points behind Jeff Gordon, who led a race-high 97 of 188 laps but faded to eighth at the end. Earnhardt (-146 points) jumped back to third, and seventh-place Mark Martin also leapfrogged Roush Racing teammate Ted Musgrave to fourth in the points, 174 markers behind. Musgrave (11th) is 178 points back in fifth with 13 races left.
THE BIG ONE
Gordon’s late-race swoon came after he washed up the turn 2 banking, tagged Hendrick Motorsports teammate Ken Schrader and sparked the 14-car melee. Schrader got the worst part of it, tumbling end-over-end through the backstretch grass before landing on his roof.
Save for a black eye, Schrader was OK, though his 32nd-place finish was another dismal result.
“We just caught a little too much air over there,” Schrader said. “I think we got turned around a little bit. Somebody caught us in the left rear. But it just took off. I don’t know if it took off when we hit the grass or what. I played sprint car and held on, head down and arms up.”
Also done for the day were Todd Bodine (29th), Rusty Wallace (30th), Bobby Labonte (31st), Terry Labonte (33rd), John Andretti (34th), Lake Speed (35th) and Chuck Bown (37th).
“The first thing I saw was Kenny Schrader’s roof number,” Bodine said. “The thing lifted up and pointed right at me.”
The pileup left just nine cars on the lead lap and it left Gordon distraught behind the wheel.
“I don’t know how you calm him down, he’s about in tears,” said crew chief Ray Evernham. “He didn’t mean for that to happen. He’s a very emotional kid. The car got loose on us and when Kenny went by him, he started to get sideways. It just got away from him.”
HOT AND HEAVY
For a long time, the race was on record pace as both speeds and temperatures — around 100 degrees ambient and 130 track temperature — were up. The race was slowed by caution just once in the first 140 circuits for a lap 111 debris caution that broke up a massive green flag run.
That strenuous pace combined with the sweltering heat led to mechanical failures for contenders like Hut Stricklin (36th), Dick Trickle (38th), Loy Allen (39th), Randy LaJoie (40th), Ricky Rudd (41st), Jeff Purvis (42nd) and Darrell Waltrip (43rd).
“We had moved our way up front as far as fourth and the car got real loose,” Rudd said. “I told (crew chief) Bill (Ingle) we’d just wait until we could get a yellow flag and work on the car a little bit. We’d drop back, get clean air and come back later. It burned a piston in the motor, but I really blame that on the problem we were having in the corners. When you have to partial-throttle these restricted motors, they’ll run real lean on you.”
The heat also took its toll on the driver’s bodies — Brett Bodine (28th) had to be relieved late by Stricklin so he could receive oxygen, ice packs and treatment at the infield care center.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the third and final for Marlin in 1995 and the 14th for Chevrolet. ... Kyle Petty (sixth) earned his best finish since winning at Dover six races prior. ... Mike Wallace (12th) equaled his best finish of the season. ... Saturday Busch Grand National Series winner Chad Little finished 18th. ... Geoff Bodine (24th) battled through kidney stones. ... Jimmy Hensley failed to qualify, the second DNQ of the season for the Bill Davis Racing Pontiac.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.