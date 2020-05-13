EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 27th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NORTH WILKESBORO — While most of the recent headlines have centered on the Winston Cup Series championship battle, Mark Martin grabbed back a share of the spotlight at one of NASCAR's original tracks.
Martin, the distant fourth-place points man, ran up front early, got back to the lead later and held on during a late restart to win the 1995 Tyson Holly Farms 400 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, leading a race-high 126 laps en route to his third win of the season.
Martin started on the outside pole beside teammate Ted Musgrave and first grabbed the lead 27 laps in. He led 70 laps early, then backed off to save his equipment in the race's middle stages. Under green with 55 laps to go, Martin put the hammer down again and got around Dale Jarrett (108 led) for first.
He maintained his lead until a caution for Jarrett's spin 24 laps later, his Roush Racing crew kept him first off of pit lane, and he held off a charge from Rusty Wallace to take the win.
"We don't normally run very good here. I don't know what happened today," Martin told ESPN. "We made a mistake, no question about it. I've got to credit this win to Valvoline, Cummins, Ford and Goodyear for having a great tire, but most importantly, my pit crew. They had the stop it took when it took it and put us out in front. It was awesome. It really feels good to drive a winning race car."
Wallace finished 0.86 seconds behind in second, Winston Cup points leader Jeff Gordon (12 led) was third, Terry Labonte was fourth and Ricky Rudd (58 led) rallied back to fifth after having to pit twice under the final caution for a loose lug nut.
Gordon now leads Dale Earnhardt by 302 points in the standings with just four races to go. Earnhardt (five led) finished a lap down in ninth after a combination of problems late including an engine issue and a second trip down pit road under green after he aborted his stop on the first time through for a spin by Dick Trickle that ultimately did not bring out a yellow. Sterling Marlin (15th, two laps down) struggled throughout the day and is 452 points back in third. Martin is 485 back in fourth and Wallace is 604 markers back in fifth.
ERNIE RETURNS
The race was highlighted by the return of veteran driver Ernie Irvan, who competed for the first time since suffering critical injuries in a practice crash at Michigan International Speedway in August 1994. Irvan was back behind the wheel for Robert Yates Racing, which for the first time ever fielded a second car, the No. 88 Ford Thunderbird, to get him back on track alongside teammate Jarrett's flagship No. 28.
Irvan ran well all day, starting seventh and finishing sixth after leading 31 laps. Irvan looked like his old self on the tough short track.
"This is great. Everybody wonders why Ernie Irvan wanted to come back to racing. This is what it's all about," Irvan said. "I had a ball out there racing with all my buddies and competitors, the people who have been so supportive, and these fans. There is nothing more exciting than out here racing like this. Everything seemed to be really good. I have a lot of people to think."
CLEAN AND GREEN
The final yellow for Jarrett (seventh) on lap 369 was just the second of the day. The race's only other caution came on lap 33 for a three-car crash involving Bobby Labonte (18th), Hut Stricklin (25th) and Jimmy Spencer (36th). That produced a 332-lap green flag run in between, the longest in terms of circuits on the season, with lots of passing and green-flag stops.
Things stayed interesting as the front-runners battled out a record 28 lead changes among 13 drivers as Ken Schrader (eighth, two led), Darrell Waltrip (14th, six), Bobby Hamilton (16th, 26), John Andretti (17th, six), Bobby Labonte (six), Musgrave (20th, 12) and Rich Bickle (27th, two) also spent time out front.
And, incredibly, all 36 starters were running at the finish, a first since May 1959 at Nashville according to ESPN.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the third of four for Martin in 1995 and the sixth for Ford. ... Geoff Bodine finished 11th after lapping the field and winning the race last year. ... Michael Waltrip (12th) announced he will drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing in 1996. ... Darrell Waltrip ran in the top five until a late unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel. ... Ricky Craven (21st) claimed rookie of the race honors over Robert Pressley (33rd). ... Series regulars Todd Bodine, Greg Sacks, Jeremy Mayfield, Ward Burton, Jeff Burton and Mike Wallace all failed to qualify.
