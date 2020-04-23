EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 20th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — He’s the king of the road course.
For the third straight year, Mark Martin is the NASCAR Winston Cup Series’ winner at Watkins Glen International. In taking the victory in the 1995 Bud at The Glen, Martin started on the pole, led 61 of the event’s 90 laps and set a new race speed record by 5 mph.
Martin won driving the same car he’s used at Watkins Glen every year since 1990. The machine was so dominant, crew chief Steve Hmiel didn’t want to take any chances on gas mileage. So, during a yellow flag for the stalled car of Robert Pressley with 30 laps to go, Martin gave up his lead position and pitted just to be sure while others stayed out.
With Martin about 10th in line on the restart, Wally Dallenbach grabbed the lead from Jeff Gordon. Martin picked his way through the field back to second when another yellow flag waved on lap 79 for oil on the track — possibly from Dallenbach’s own car as he was smoking and struggling with fumes in the cockpit — bunching the field back up.
Dallenbach got the jump on the restart with eight to go, but Martin tracked him down two laps later, made a dive-bomb pass for the lead in turn 1 and never looked back, winning by a second.
“It was really tough,” Martin told ESPN. “I’ve got to thank Valvoline, Cummins, Goodyear, Ford and that (Roush Racing) team. They’re the best. They got me in the best car on the race track. Wally was tough, Rusty (Wallace) was tough, but we had it there at the end.”
Dallenbach — in a one-off opportunity in Bill Davis Racing’s No. 22 Pontiac in just his second start of the season — repeated his career-best effort of finishing runner-up to Martin at WGI from 1993. It improved the car’s best 1995 finish by 10 spots and his 21 circuits out front were the first the car has led all year.
Winston Cup points leader Gordon was third, Ricky Rudd was fourth and Terry Labonte rounded out the top five. Gordon’s points lead now is at 152 over Sterling Marlin, who struggled in finishing 21st, one lap down. Martin jumped to fourth, seven points further back, and Dale Earnhardt — who won at Indianapolis the week before — lost second and fourth gear, limped home through smoke and wrinkled fenders, and finished a lap down in 23rd, falling to fourth in the standings 97 markers back.
UP IN SMOKE
Dallenbach and Earnhardt were far from the only cars to face mechanical concerns throughout the race. In fact, aside from Martin’s dominance, gremlins under the hood were the order of the day.
Engine failures were attributed to Hut Stricklin (40th), Ken Schrader (36th) and Ron Fellows (35th), transmission problems to Kyle Petty (39th), Jeff Burton (38th), Pressley (34th), Todd Bodine (32nd) and Joe Nemechek (31st), and an oil leak to Rick Mast (37th).
Bobby Hamilton spent 30 laps in the garage for repairs but finished under power in 33rd. His problems came after starting in a provisional spot one week after being the outside polesitter at Indy, but he was making his way through the field when troubles came about.
“Schrader and I were running really good together,” Hamilton said. “I was letting him open the holes up and taking advantage of them. Both cars, the 43 and the 25, were able to pass on the outside and the inside. The car was flawless and driving very good. I’m not a road course person, but if I’ve got something to judge off of, we usually run pretty good. I feel real good about the progress we were making.”
CHAIN REACTION
Wallace stalked Martin in second place throughout most of the event, but suffered damage in an accordion-style wreck at the end of pit road on that final set of pit stops with 30 to go. Martin and Geoff Bodine slowed to let the field roll by so they could merge off pit lane, but Wallace did not — sending him into the back of Bodine and tearing the right front fender off of Wallace’s Ford Thunderbird.
He lost two laps in the pits making repairs, leaving him a distant 26th. Bodine finished ninth.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the second of four for Martin in 1995 and the fourth for Ford in 20 races. ... Gordon led four laps and has paced 19 events this season. ... John Andretti (seventh), Darrell Waltrip (eighth) and rookie Ricky Craven (10th) earned their best finishes in more than a month. ... Butch Leitzinger (12th) earned his career-best finish in SABCO Racing’s No. 40 Pontiac. ... Morgan Shepherd (30th) got the worst of a three-car tangle with Derrike Cope (15th) and Dick Trickle (28th) in the inner loop with no yellow.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
