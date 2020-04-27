EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 24th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RICHMOND, Va. — Rusty Wallace knows how to make a sponsor look good.
The driver of the Miller Genuine Draft Ford dominated at Richmond International Raceway, leading 254 of 400 laps to win the 1995 Miller Genuine Draft 400. Not only was that a good pairing for the public relations department, but it meant that Miller gave an extra $5,000 in its donation to the Cerebral Palsy Association.
Not that Wallace needed any extra motivation.
After some recent struggles and a spat with rival Dale Earnhardt at Bristol two races before, Wallace was glad to be back at his personal playground. The win was his fifth overall at Richmond, and he's only finished worse than sixth at the track once since the start of the 1989 season.
In this victory, Wallace took control for good with 180 laps to go. That worked out just fine for him as the race's final 198 laps went caution free and his pit crew was flawless on the last green-flag stop.
Crew chief Robin Pemberton's only regret was that the Penske Racing South team hasn't put more complete performances like this together in 1995. The group's only other victory so far this season came at Martinsville in the spring.
"This is how the season should be going all along," Pemberton told TBS. "We've just had a real rough year so far. Everybody did a great job. This means a lot to the team."
"It's been a long dry spell, but this Miller Genuine Draft Ford has really been strong the whole time," Wallace said. "We've been leading a lot of races, almost won The Brickyard, almost won this, and almost won that. But today, we got everything together. I'd like to thank Robin for the great job he's done with the crew and the pit stops."
Terry Labonte, who had won the previous two RIR races, started 23rd but charged to second with 50 laps to go. But Wallace's lead only grew from there, going from a 3.5-second advantage to a 5.6-second margin of victory. Labonte nipped Earnhardt (73 laps led) for the runner-up spot, Dale Jarrett was fourth, Bobby Hamilton fifth and NASCAR Winston Cup Series points leader Jeff Gordon (63 led) was sixth.
POINTS PICTURE
Gordon's points lead grew even larger to 279 as Sterling Marlin suffered his first DNF of 1995, meaning no fulltime Winston Cup driver will finish every race this year. A broken rear end put Marlin out of the race after 337 laps, leaving him with a 33rd-place finish and dropping him from second in the standings to third, 308 points behind.
"Looks like we burnt a gear up," Marlin said. "It started vibrating real bad and stinks real bad."
Earnhardt's podium finish trimmed his deficit to 279 markers and jumped him over Marlin to second. Fourth-place points man Mark Martin made very little noise all night, finishing three laps down in 15th and falling to 433 points back.
THREE-WIDE WOES
One race after being part of a three-wide skirmish that triggered a big pileup at Darlington, Greg Sacks found himself in a similar position at Richmond. On lap 68, he was the meat in a sandwich between Jeremy Mayfield and Elton Sawyer in turn 1 that led to contact that sent Sawyer hard into the outside wall.
"The spotter said inside, and I knew the 31 car was there," Sawyer said. "Apparently, somehow we got three-wide getting into 1. The (Paul) Sawyer family has done a great job with this facility, but you can't run three-wide. It's unfortunate early in the race."
Sacks' triple-stacked troubles weren't over, though. Following a lap 189 restart, Sacks' Chevrolet had a hard time getting going and he found himself three-abreast yet again off turn 4 on the outside when more contact came from Geoff Bodine, hooking Sacks into rookie Robert Pressley and putting them both in the wall.
"It felt like we had a tire going down and didn't know it," Sacks said. "On the restart, I just kept trying to get back but they were coming both ways, inside and outside. No one will cut you some slack and let you try to get out of the groove and out of the way."
THE BIG PICTURE
Wallace's second and final win of 1995 was the fifth for Ford. ... Hamilton earned his first top five since Bristol in April and Ken Schrader (ninth) and Ted Musgrave (10th) earned their first top 10s in two months. ... Kenny Wallace (20th) earned his best finish since Dover in June. ... Dave Marcis (35th) improved his best starting spot of the season (sixth) by 13 spots but later had mechanical troubles that lost 85 laps. ... Steve Grissom failed to qualify for the the first time since March, with that also coming at Richmond. ... Mike Wallace suffered his third DNQ of 1995 and second in the last five races. ...
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
