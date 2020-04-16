EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 13th entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LONG POND, Pa. — For 193 laps, it was Jeff Gordon's race to win at Pocono International Raceway.
Then suddenly, it wasn't.
Instead, that honor went to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Terry Labonte after Gordon missed a shift on a restart with seven to go. A puff of smoke plumed from Gordon's Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Labonte navigated around him and went on to win the 1995 UAW-GM Teamwork 500, only having led those final seven circuits.
Gordon tumbled to 16th, the last car on the lead lap, after pacing the field for 124 of 200 laps. Labonte's day was a story in the different direction as his improvement from 27th starting position to victory lane was a new race record, toppling Labonte's own old mark of 24th.
"I held the record before for starting the farthest back and winning here, so we weren't worried about starting back there," Labonte told TNN. "We went and talked to Kenny Schrader and Jeff Gordon and them guys, and they helped us out after qualifying on our car. It was really good. It's a shame Jeff had that problem there, because he had us beat. He had the race won. He just dominated all day long. But it's a great win for our Kellogg's Chevrolet."
Ted Musgrave continued his recent hot streak, finishing second and improving to fourth in the Winston Cup points standings. Polesitter Schrader brought the third Hendrick entry home in third, second-place points man Sterling Marlin whittled down his deficit to 77 markers with a fourth-place run, and fifth-place Hut Stricklin put together another great run in the for-sale King Racing Ford, his second straight top five and third consecutive top 10.
Points leader Dale Earnhardt was scarcely heard from throughout the day, but rallied to eighth at the end. He leads Marlin, Gordon (-123), and Roush Racing teammates Musgrave (-150) and Mark Martin (-194) — who battled through alternator problems to finish 11th — in the standings after 13 races.
SILVER BULLET BLOWS
Kyle Petty's Coors Light Pontiac went from victory lane the race before at Dover to 39th and an early retirement at Pocono due to an engine failure. Petty wasn't nearly as strong this time around, but still was in the running for a top 10 finish when the "Silver Bullet" lost power.
"We had a good run going," said crew chief Barry Dodson. "We elected to come in on the caution on the fourth lap and put a spring rubber in because we just got going and the car was a little bit loose. We worked our way back up and kind of held our own with the 24 car. It was a good day for us. The motor broke. If it wasn't running good, it'd be different."
Despite his Dover win, Petty still finds himself mired in 23rd in the Winston Cup standings, largely due to back-to-back crashes at Darlington and Bristol and another DNF due to fatigue at North Wilkesboro the week after that. SABCO Racing teammate Greg Sacks sits 37th in points.
DALE DUMPED
For the second week in a row, Dale Jarrett found his Robert Yates Ford headed off someone else's front bumper and hard into the outside retaining wall before the race was five laps old. At Dover, Jarrett was tagged from behind in the 20-car melee that eliminated a pile of contenders. But at Pocono, it was a single-car crash in turn 3 after contact from Marlin that sent the back end of the Texaco/Havoline Thunderbird into the concrete.
Jarrett went down to Marlin's Morgan-McClure Motorsports pit stall for an explanation afterward, but he wasn't placated enough to give an interview to TNN — even though it was his brother, Glenn Jarrett, who was behind the microphone.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the second of three for Labonte in 1995 and gave Chevrolet's new Monte Carlo its 10th victory in 13 appearances. ... Schrader's finish was his best of the season so far and his first top five since the third race of the year at Richmond, ending a recent streak of bad luck. ... Bill Elliott (sixth) equaled his best finish of the year as the Batman-themed "Thunderbat" paint scheme returned. ... Rusty Wallace (17th) was running in the top five late before a single-car spin that didn't bring out a caution and cost him a lap. ... Jimmy Horton (34th) made his first race of the year, but had to be relieved by Jimmy Spencer (41st; engine) after being overcome by fumes. ... The season debut for Pancho Carter (35th) ended in a crash that brought out the final restart. Contact from Dave Marcis was the cause of the wreck. ... Darrell Waltrip (broken ribs) planned to run the distance for the first time in three races, but lost an engine after two laps and finished 42nd.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.