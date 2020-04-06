EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RICHMOND, Va. — In the fall of 1994, Terry Labonte dominated the nighttime under the lights at Richmond International Raceway.
The following spring, the 1984 NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion seemed to come alive at the same track when the sun peeked out on a cold March day.
The end result was the same as Labonte deftly navigated lapped traffic to keep a buffer between himself and the competition, leading 131 of 400 laps and winning the 1995 Pontiac Excitement 400 by 1.25 seconds over Dale Earnhardt.
Starting from 24th, Labonte surpassed the previous mark of 19th as the worst starting position for a winner on RIR's 3/4-mile configuration.
"I don't ever qualify too good, so I'm used to starting back that far," Labonte told TBS. "But I tell you what, our Kellogg's Chevrolet ran super today. It's a great win for us. ... It was just a great run for all the guys on the Kellogg's team. I've got to thank my owner, Rick (Hendrick), and all the crew. They just did a great job."
Earnhardt's third straight top five and second runner-up finish of the young season kept him atop the Winston Cup points standings through three races, 53 markers ahead of Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin. Rusty Wallace, who led his first 248 circuits since Charlotte in October 1994 and had the car to beat for most of the day, was third, followed by Labonte's teammate Ken Schrader and Marlin.
Polesitter Jeff Gordon led just the first lap, but still was running third when a fuel pump issue just past the 100-lap mark sent him to the garage for a 45-minute repair. The Hendrick Motorsports team got Gordon, the winner of the previous week's race at Rockingham, back on track, but he eventually retired to finish 36th with just 183 laps completed.
"The more I (got) on the gas, the more the car (wanted) to die on us," Gordon said. "It's a shame, man. The car was running great. We didn't have the best car out there, not at the time, but we had some time to work on it."
MEN IN BLACK
Earnhardt and Wallace gave the fans their money's worth with a remarkable side-by-side battle for the lead that pitted the dark hues of the Goodwrench Chevrolet and the Miller Genuine Draft Ford lap after lap in the middle stages of the race, Wallace hanging tough on the outside and Earnhardt challenging on the inside.
That fierce fight first allowed Labonte to creep into the picture, and the longtime rivals' continued competition later in the race helped seal the deal for "The Iceman" as the archrivals wore out their stuff.
"They race each other harder, I think, than they raced me," Labonte said. "So, it kind of used their tires up a little bit, and it worked in my favor. When I was running third behind them, they were racing pretty hard, there. I was able to get by them, then our pit crew had a great pit stop the last time leading the thing."
VALVE STEM BLUES
A couple of serious contenders had their winning bids go awry early thanks to flat Goodyear tires brought on by broken valve stems.
Geoff Bodine had to bring his self-owned Ford to pit lane just a few laps in while Mark Martin had to bring his Thunderbird to the attention of the Roush Racing crew immediately after a lap 80 restart while running second.
Martin rebounded to finish eighth, but never got back on the lead lap. Bodine lost two laps and never recovered either one in an 11th-place effort. Bodine (three) and Martin (two) combined for five wins in '94, but have just one top five between them three races into '95.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the first of three for Labonte in 1995. ... The victory made Chevrolet's new Monte Carlo 3 for 3 to start the year. ... Labonte, Wallace and Schrader earned their first top fives of the season while Derrike Cope (sixth), Darrell Waltrip (seventh), Bobby Hamilton (ninth) and John Andretti (10th; first of career) collected their first top 10s. ... Rockingham runner-up Bobby Labonte suffered a transmission failure late at Richmond and finished 30th. ... Dale Jarrett finished fifth at Daytona and Rockingham but ended up 25th at RIR after a blown tire triggered a crash with rookie Robert Pressley. ... Fresh off his best-career finish of sixth at Rockingham, Steve Grissom failed to qualify at RIR. ... With a time-trial crash, Davy Jones suffered his first DNQ after racing at Daytona and Rockingham.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
