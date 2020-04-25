EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 22nd entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Any car can look good in victory lane.
Just ask Terry Labonte.
The crumpled front end on the 1984 NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was of little concern as he sat in Bristol International Raceway's victory lane after winning the 1995 Goody's 500.
Labonte took the lead from Dale Jarrett with 69 laps to go, then had relatively smooth sailing up until a couple circuits remained. That's when he caught the slower cars of Mike Wallace and Jeff Burton battling for eighth. Then, as second-place Dale Earnhardt closed in, the group caught the crippled car of Greg Sacks running down low.
Earnhardt hit Labonte off the final turn, Labonte went sideways and bounced off Sacks, and Labonte's No. 5 Monte Carlo pounded the outside wall as he crossed the finish line for the victory.
It was fitting in a way — the car Labonte was driving had raced two times earlier in the season, wrecking on both occasions. This time, Labonte was able to wreck it and still win.
"That was a finish, wasn't it?" Labonte told ESPN. "Our Kellogg's Chevy ran great all night, there, and lapped cars were running side-by-side and racing each other at the end. Dale caught me and gave me a little shot in the back, there. I stood in the gas, and we beat him across the line. It was a good run for us. ... I think I used up our race car, but we'll get another one."
Earnhardt charged through the field on fresh tires after pitting during the last caution with 100 laps to go. He was followed in the top five by Dale Jarrett, who led a race-high 99 laps, Darrell Waltrip, a 12-time Bristol winner, and Mark Martin, the polesitter who led 75 circuits.
Winston Cup points leader Jeff Gordon led 86 laps and was sixth, directly ahead of second-place points man Sterling Marlin. Gordon now leads him by 176 points. Martin is 280 behind in third and Earnhardt is 294 markers back in fourth.
ROUGH DRIVING
Labonte's wasn't the only car Earnhardt wrecked on the night. He crashed rival Rusty Wallace off turn 4 on lap 32. It cost Wallace a lap and Earnhardt was black flagged to the rear of the field for what NASCAR deemed to be beyond incidental contact. Wallace later got his lap back, but wrecked again on the backstretch on lap 204 as he slowed for the wrecked car of Bill Elliott — who hit the wall hard and had his Ford jump into the air — and got tagged by Jeff Burton.
"It just wasn't my night, I don't guess," Wallace said. "I started off with a spin coming off of turn 4 between me and Earnhardt. I got the lap back ... and got adjusted, then the 94 car crashed off of turn 2. When that happened, the 8 car couldn't get slowed down."
Wallace finished 46 laps down in 21st, but made his displeasure known to Earnhardt both on the track and in the garage post-race.
Earnhardt also dumped the Ford of Lake Speed, who led 17 circuits before the wreck on lap 390. The crash resulted in a busted oil cooler, which caught fire and led to smoke inhalation for Speed. He had to be taken to the infield care center on a stretcher.
Bobby Hamilton joined Earnhardt in drawing NASCAR's ire. He wrecked Brett Bodine twice early on laps 51 and 62 and was held for five laps.
YELLOW FEVER
Those accidents were part of a night at Bristol that saw 15 cautions for a record 106 laps under yellow. The messiest was an eight-car melee triggered when Jeremy Mayfield — who led 55 laps in a show car the Cale Yarborough Motorsports team had converted to a short track racer — was spun on the backstretch on lap 234 by Steve Grissom. Those two plus Hamilton, Derrike Cope, Dick Trickle, Jimmy Spencer, Hut Stricklin and Ricky Craven were collected in the pileup.
"I hate it for the RCA Ford tonight," Mayfield said. "It seemed like we had a good car to start out with, and we got up front by pit stops."
More carnage ensued immediately after the restart for that, involving Marlin, Martin, Waltrip, Spencer, Sacks, Morgan Shepherd, Ken Schrader, Rich Bickle, Dave Marcis and Joe Nemechek.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the third and final for Labonte in 1995 and the 17th for Chevrolet in 22 races. ... Waltrip's finish was his best since Talladega in April. ... Season-bests came for Mike Wallace (eighth) and Burton (ninth). ... Cope (10th) led 33 laps. ... Sacks (25th) took over Alan Dillard Jr.'s Chevrolet from Ward Burton (34th), who moved to Bill Davis' Pontiac. ... Ricky Rudd (36th) finished last with a busted radiator. ... Kyle Petty failed to qualify for the first time since 1989.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
