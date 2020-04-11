EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the eighth entry into The News Herald’s 1995 Winston Cup Throwback, a project by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A three-lap shootout for No. 2?
No problem.
By the time the NASCAR Winston Cup Series teams got the 10-lap warning at Martinsville Speedway, leader Rusty Wallace had both darkness and second-place Ted Musgrave breathing down his neck. Musgrave lost some ground when a late spin by Greg Sacks scattered the leaders (but didn't bring out a yellow flag), but a caution a few laps later for a Ward Burton-Kenny Wallace crash bunched things back up.
Rusty got the jump on the restart, however, assuming complete control for the dash to the checkers and winning the darkness-shortened 1995 Hanes 500, which was limited to 356 circuits after a lengthy red flag for rain surrounded by 47 laps under yellow.
Wallace led a race-high 175 laps and broke Chevrolet's seven-event win streak to start the year, bringing Ford back to victory lane in his third straight victory at the track known as "The Paperclip."
"This Ford really ran great today, and I was real happy with it," Wallace told ESPN. "I was taking it easy and, right there at the end, almost got too easy. I looked in my mirror and Teddy was right on my rear end. So, I had to step it up. I lost all the radios — they quit working — then I heard (crew chief) Robin (Pemberton) say three to go, and I said, 'What? I can't believe we're going to end this thing this quick.' But we had a real hot rod today."
Wallace earned a top five at each of the four spring short track season races, saving his best for last. The Penske Racing South driver hasn't finished worse than second at Martinsville since the spring of 1992.
Musgrave brought another Thunderbird home second, Jeff Gordon kept his '95 race-leading streak alive and finished third, Darrell Waltrip charged through the field to fourth after getting a lap back and some fresh tires late, and Musgrave's Roush Racing teammate Mark Martin was fifth.
CONTENDERS CRASH
A heaping handful of contenders found their day over before it really ever started. Five laps in and battling in toward the back of the top 20, Richmond winner Terry Labonte got in the back of Morgan Shepherd. Shepherd's Ford broke loose and veered back up the track into Labonte, cramming points leader and North Wilkesboro winner Dale Earnhardt into the wall and launching Labonte's Chevrolet off the ground. All three cars were severely damaged — Earnhardt limped home 25 laps down in 29th, Shepherd was 22 circuits further back in 31st, and Labonte was unable to continue, finishing last in the 36-car field.
"I passed Terry going down the front straightaway. We didn't touch or anything," Shepherd said. "Went through turn one and he runs in the back of me. I would've been OK, but he never would let off. He just kept pushing me and pushed me until he turned me straight in the wall. Luckily, he got caught up in it, too."
"It was my fault," Labonte said. "We came off the corner there, and Morgan's car got a little out of shape. I guess he got off the throttle a little bit, and I got in the back of him and turned him."
The big pileup collected several others — second-place points man Sterling Marlin, Rick Mast, Lake Speed, Michael Waltrip, Dick Trickle, Ricky Craven and Derrike Cope and more got a piece.
Marlin was involved in another spin with Ricky Rudd later and limped home a lap down in 13th, allowing Earnhardt — who bookended his win with wrecks at Bristol and Martinsville — to preserve his points lead by just eight markers.
THE D.W. OF OLD
Eleven-time Martinsville winner Darrell Waltrip looked like his old self. Bobby Labonte started on the pole, but spun on the first lap after a tap from Greg Sacks, allowing Robert Pressley to grab the lead for the first 25 laps.
But Waltrip took over from there, leading the next 114 laps and 146 overall. His late surge back toward the front came after he opted not to pit after the rain delay to assume the lead, but then fell back in the standings and briefly off the lead lap.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the first of two for Wallace in 1995. ... Joe Nemechek (14th) and Jeremy Mayfield (16th) earned their season-best finishes after failing to qualify the previous race. ... Elton Sawyer started ninth and finished 20th in his Winston Cup debut, driving Junior Johnson's No. 27 Ford. ... Hut Stricklin (33rd) took over Kenny Bernstein's No. 26 Ford in place of rookie Steve Kinser, who was released after two straight DNQs. ... Todd Bodine, Jeff Burton and rookie Randy LaJoie DNQed for the first time in '95 and Jimmy Spencer did so for the first time since Daytona.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
