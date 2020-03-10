CHARLESTON, S.C. — Seeing Fletcher Abee’s name in a record book is hardly anything new.
So, fresh off the heels of a prep career that saw him finish as the Freedom boys basketball team’s all-time leading scorer, it wasn’t really a shock to see Abee write his name into the freshman laurels for The Citadel men’s hoops program.
His last 3-pointer of the season gave him the Bulldogs’ freshman record with 80 makes from beyond the arc, and that total was good enough for sixth-place on the single-season program list regardless of classification.
He was the Southern Conference’s top freshman scorer and made the league’s All-Freshman teams by both the coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association, the first Bulldogs player to earn all-freshman honors since the 2016-17 season and just the seventh in program history to earn honors from both entities.
As for other Citadel freshman stats, Abee finished with 365 points scored, fourth in program history. He ended fifth in program history with a scoring average of 12.2 points and with 34 steals. His 120 made field goals rank eighth. And his 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio was third-best.
“I’m really excited that I got to do that and thankful for the teammates I had around me who trusted in me and got me shots and kept believing in me and my abilities,” Abee said. “Anything I can do to help the team win, and if that correlates to records, then that’s great. My biggest goal is to win. I just do whatever it takes to win.”
Unfortunately for Abee and his teammates and coaches, their best efforts didn’t translate into many wins. The Citadel was 6-5 overall after a triple-overtime win at Longwood, 102-99, on Dec. 19. But a nonconference game three days later at NC State started a 19-game losing skid to end the year, including a winless mark in SoCon play.
“It was really hard. It was a really difficult year in that aspect,” Abee said. "I can’t stand to lose, and I know a lot of the guys on the team can’t stand to lose. But we’ve always kept that focus of what we want in the end. We know that we’ve always got to feel that way about losing, never grow accustomed to it and just keep pushing to win games. In the end, that’s all we really care about.”
Through it all, Abee started all 30 games for the Bulldogs, tied for third most by a freshman in program history and just one of two players to do so this season along with teammate Tyson Batiste. His 32.4 minutes per game were the highest average on the team — quite the load for a freshman.
“I’m really, really glad that I got to play as much as I did,” Abee said. “With it came learning how to take care of my body better, eating right and trying my best to get enough sleep and just do everything that I can. I didn’t really have a choice to play any less minutes. I knew I was going to be asked to do it, so I knew I had to take care of my body and do the right things so I could perform.
“The transition (from high school) wasn’t really that big of a jump. The biggest thing was the speed and the physicality of the game. ... From an aspect of understanding the game and knowing what I needed to be doing out there, I was completely prepared playing at Freedom and playing for coach (Casey) Rogers. That really did the job for me in that transition, and made it easy in that aspect.”
As for Abee’s alma mater, he attended the Patriots’ NCHSAA 3A West Regional final win over Hunter Huss in Hickory on Saturday. And when FHS heads to this Saturday’s state championship game in Raleigh, he’ll be in attendance again.
“I’ll absolutely be there,” Abee said. “If I had to say something to them, I’d just say to enjoy it because for a lot of them, this is the last time they get to put on that uniform. ... Just embrace it, have fun and soak it in. But at the end of the day, go out there and give everything you’ve got. That’s all Freedom is. That’s what it’s about.”
Not long after that, it’ll be back to the grind as Abee and the Bulldogs look to turn things around next winter.
“This season was tough, but I think we’ll learn a lot from it,” Abee said. “Losing can be an amazing motivator. We’ll take a couple weeks off, get our bodies back right and hopefully get some of these injured guys back. Then when the spring comes, it’s a whole new beginning of a season and another opportunity.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
