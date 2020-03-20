TheACC.com has also gotten in the bracket madness in a rare March without any otherwise.
The website posted a bracket for fans to vote which contains the top 64 ACC players of the last 50 years, as selected using criteria which included: collegiate accomplishments, only including current ACC member schools with three-to-six players per school.
You must have a Twitter to account to vote at twitter.com/accmbb. Voting started March 19 and ends April 6. The bracket can be viewed at theacc.com/news/2020/3/18/greatest-acc-mens-basketball-player-of-the-last-50-years. Players are seeded 1 through 16 and divided into the Greensboro, Charlotte, Brooklyn and Washington D.C. regions.
The No. 1 seeds included Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, N.C. State’s David Thompson, Duke’s Christian Laettner and Virginia’s Ralph Sampson. The 2s were North Carolina’s Michael Jordan and Tyler Hansbrough and Duke’s Grant Hill and JJ Redick.
Other notable Tobacco Road players include Shane Battier (3 seed), James Worthy and Rodney Rogers (4s), Rodney Monroe, Brandon Childress and Zion Williamson (5s), Phil Ford (6) and Antawn Jamison and Johnny Dawkins (7s).
Notables Tobacco Road players not on the list include UNC’s Bob McAdoo, Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty, Vince Carter, Rasheed Wallace and Jerry Stackhouse, Duke’s Bobby Hurley, Jason Williams, Carlos Boozer, Elton Brand and Danny Ferry and State’s Tommy Burleson, Chris Corchiani and Tom Gugliotta.
In the bracket, there are also no members of the UNC 1992-93 or 2004-05 national title teams, Duke 2009-10 or 2014-15 title teams or State 1982-83 title team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.