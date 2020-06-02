CONOVER — Alex Bock of Morganton shot 71, making birdie on the 18th hole to force his way into a two-way playoff Sunday at the National Junior Golf Association’s Hickory Junior Classic at Rock Barn Golf & Spa’s Jackson Course.
Bock fell on the third playoff hole and placed second in his boys 14-15 age division for the event, finishing his 36 holes of regulation at 7-over par over the weekend.
Bock is the son of PGA Tour caddie Duane Bock, who caddied for him over weekend, calling it a “cool experience” before he gets ready to return to life back on tour later this month.
Bock is a rising freshman at Freedom, where his older sister, Albany, stars on the girls team. Bock has won three Tarheel Youth Golf Association tournaments over the past 12 months, most recently the Sandhills Flyers Junior Shootout in Asheboro in March.
