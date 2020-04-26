Alex Bowman held on for a green-white-checkered finish to win Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway, the GEICO 70.
Bowman got into the lead before a late caution for a multicar wrecked sparked by Joey Logano that also collected Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski, along with Ross Chastain, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chris Buescher, Erik Jones and others. Bowman then held off polesitter Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a photo finish. Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill completed the top five.
The early portion of the race also was marred by a pileup triggered when Ty Dillon spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out of the lead. Also collected along with at least 15 others including Jeff Gordon, who made his eNASCAR debut, and Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, and more.
Gordon was involved in a second wreck later and finished 38th in the 39-driver field.
