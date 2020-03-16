Freedom’s James Freeman is The News Herald’s Burke County high school boys basketball player of the year for the 2019-20 season, and Freedom’s Blaikley Crooks repeats as county girls player of the year after sharing the award a season ago.
It’s the third time in the last four seasons that both Patriots teams were recognized with a county player of the year honor.
Freeman is a two-time all-conference and first-team all-county player with FHS who was also named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s All-District 10 first team this season. He averages 19.5 ppg (second in county), a team-high 6.8 rpg (third in county), 7.5 apg and 2.6 spg (both first in county), also leading Freedom with a 43 percent 3-point shooting clip.
He was named Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-player of the year and was MVP of the FHS Christmas Invitational and NWC Tournament this season as well.
Freeman’s driving layup in the waning seconds lifted the Patriots to their final margin in the NCHSAA 3A West Regional final over Hunter Huss, a 58-56 win. He missed two games this season, including Freedom’s only loss to date.
Freeman is joined on the all-county first team by fellow Freedom senior guards Bradley Davis (21.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.3 spg) and Qualique Garner (13.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.0 spg), Patton senior guard Jackson Vance (12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.4 spg) and Draughn senior forward Isaac Walker (12.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.8 bpg) and sophomore guard Daylin Pritchard (15.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg).
All five of those players were named all-conference already, with Davis and Vance also all-district. Pritchard and Vance repeat as all-county (though Freeman is the lone repeat all-county first teamer). Vance was Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament MVP. Davis was named All-NWC tourney and All-FHS Invitational, and Garner was also All-FHS Invitational.
Davis sports the county’s highest scoring average in the last five seasons and is just the third player in FHS history to score 600-plus points in a season. Walker led the county in rebounds and blocks.
The boys second team includes Patton senior forward Bryson Holsclaw (12.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg) and senior guards Finn Rigsbee (11.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg) and Chris Lytle (9.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.0 spg) as well as Draughn senior guard Denver Treadway (11.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.0 spg) and East Burke senior guard Luke Coble (9.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.4 spg).
Holsclaw, Rigsbee and Coble were All-NWFAC, and all five second teamers except Coble were named All-NWFAC tournament. Treadway and Lytle both ranked fourth or better in the county in both assists and steals. Holsclaw and Lytle repeat as all-county.
The honorable mention selections are EB senior guards Micah Chrisco (7.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.5 spg) and Logan Shuford (7.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.4 spg) and senior forward Cam Propst (7.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg), Draughn senior forward Nick Chrisco (8.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Freedom senior forward Jayden Birchfield (4.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 spg).
Propst repeats as all-county and was named all-conference. Shuford was named All-NWFAC and All-NWFAC tourney, and Birchfield was All-NWC.
Crooks, a three-time all-county player and the only repeat first teamer this year, was named NWC player of the year in her fourth straight All-NWC season and was MVP of the FHS Christmas Invitational while also being named first-team all-district and All-NWC tourney.
She averaged 15.2 ppg (third in county) and led Freedom at 8.3 rpg (third in county), adding 3.2 apg (fourth in county) and 2.5 spg (t-third in county) while helping lead the Lady Pats to their second-longest unbeaten start to a season all-time at 29-0. Crooks played in three NCHSAA 3A West Regional finals in her four years and posted a double-double in that game this season.
Crooks is joined on the all-county first team by fellow Freedom guard Josie Hise (15.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.8 spg) as well as by East Burke senior forward Riley Haas (14.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.0 spg, 1.3 bpg) and senior guard Ashlyn Stilwell (11.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.5 spg) and Patton junior guard Reece Fisher (16.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.8 spg) and sophomore forward Zakiah King (10.9 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.7 spg, 3.4 bpg).
All five of those players were named all-conference, with Hise (the NWC tourney MVP) and Haas (the NWFAC tourney MVP) both being named all-district. Hise was also All-FHS Christmas Invitational, and Stilwell and King were All-NWFAC tourney.
Hise is the lone player, boys or girls, to earn a fourth straight all-county honor, while all five girls first teamers minus Stilwell repeat as all-county. Haas is all-county for a third straight year. Fisher led the county in scoring and King was the rebounding and blocked shots leader.
The girls second team includes EB senior forward Graleigh Hildebran (8.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.1 spg), Draughn freshman guard Ella Abernathy (11.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.7 spg) and senior guard Abby Parker (11.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.1 spg) and Freedom senior guard Jayda Glass (9.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.9 spg) and junior forward Adair Garrison (9.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.0 spg).
All five of those players were named all-conference. Garrison and Glass were also named all-district, and Garrison three-peats and Hildebran repeats as all-county. Garrison was All-FHS Invitational, Glass was All-NWC tourney and Hildebran and Parker were All-NWFAC tourney. Hildebran led the county in assists and steals.
The honorable mention selections are Freedom junior guard Danisha Hemphill (7.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.4 spg), EB senior guard Sarah Grace Lockee (7.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.4 spg), Patton junior guard Nevaeh Duckworth (8.4 ppg, 3,8 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Draughn senior forward Hailey Kincaid (8.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg) and junior guard Haley Lowman (6.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.5 spg).
Hemphill three-peats and Kincaid repeats as all-county. Lockee and Kincaid were both named All-NWFAC. Lowman ranked sixth or better in the county in four of the five major stat categories.
NOTE: This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that The News Herald elected to choose players of the year separately from the five first-team and five second-team boys and girls selections for a total of 11 on each list. This was also the third straight year selecting honorable-mention boys and girls teams.
