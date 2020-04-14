RALEIGH — American Legion will not sanction youth sports in North Carolina this summer.
After a conference call between the state baseball commissioner and N.C.’s four area commissioners on Monday night, Burke County Post 21 baseball assistant coach Ron Swink — himself a former Area IV Commissioner and Post 21 head coach — said the state executives voted against sanctioning any youth sports this summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
For Burke County, that affects Post 21 baseball, the Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team, junior legion baseball and junior legion softball.
“They’ve canceled anything connected with American Legion. That’s all that vote canceled,” Swink said.
That doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any legion-style baseball played this summer, though. Swink said Post 21 and other teams in the area have interest in playing in an unaffiliated manner under similar rules.
“I don’t know the exact number, but I know there are several teams that are getting teams together to play baseball kind of under the legion format as far as age-wise and as far as where you can draw your players from,” Swink said. “But it has nothing to do with legion. An email went out to all the Area IV teams to find out who would be interested in this.
“I know Cherryville is. I’ve had calls from people in Maiden and stuff like that. I know Rowan County is (interested). I’ve contacted the city (of Morganton) to try to see about making sure we can use the field and everything. What we’re trying to do is keep legion baseball going — even though there’s no legion baseball this year — instead of losing any more kids to travel ball.”
In a message sent out to N.C.’s legion softball teams Monday night by Mike Hasson — both the state softball commissioner and the head coach for Burke County Post 21 — he said that while the decision to cancel the legion fastpitch season was disappointing, he’s excited about the growth legion softball has shown in just four years of existence and about coming back at full strength in 2021.
“We will continue to keep you informed and involved with the program going forward. With your continued commitment and support, we plan on (N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball) coming back stronger than ever in 2021,” Hasson’s message read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and all those on the frontlines and that are working to combat this pandemic.”
If Swink’s idea moves forward, no baseball can be played until N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people, he said. Swink said it would be impossible to navigate through a six-foot ban and have players in the dugout, or a batter-catcher-umpire combination at home plate, or spectators in the stands.
“As far as getting together to practice and getting together to play, that all hinges on when the governor releases his ban,” Swink said.
Swink said he hasn’t gotten any indication yet from the city whether or not the unsanctioned Post 21 baseball team would be able to use its normal Shuey Field home, but added that Rob Winkler, the city’s parks and recreation director, is set to have a staff meeting later this week. He’s also hopeful that the teams that play on school fields — many of which are guided by school coaches — will be able to work with schools to use those facilities.
Swink said realistically speaking, he would hope to begin play by mid-June or early-July and play up through the end of July when practice for high school fall sports is scheduled to begin. After talks with other coaches and Area IV Commissioner Jerry Hudson, Swink estimates baseball teams would need about a week of practice leading up to that timetable.
Of the players he’s spoken to about the idea so far, Swink says “everybody wants to play.” He said that while the area playoffs and state tournament — which already had been called off — are nice to play in, the players are more concerned about just playing baseball.
Things will be different in that teams won’t have financial backing from their legion posts and coaches would be volunteering.
Swink said a minimum of six teams would allow for a baseball schedule of home-and-away doubleheaders between each opponent, though he expects more than six. The possibility of organizing an unsanctioned tournament is there, as well.
He encouraged any rising high school or college players who won’t turn 19 before Jan. 1 who are interested in playing baseball this summer to contact him by phone at 828-432-1602.
“It’s for the kids who were looking forward to playing legion ball this year,” Swink said, “especially the seniors who had their high school season (cut short). It’s to keep the interest up in baseball down at Shuey Field. And for local kids to be able to have a place to play.”
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
