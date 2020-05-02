CHARLOTTE — The ARCA Racing Series announced Friday that it would not be visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway for a May 22 return to action as previously planned, even with NASCAR revving back up this month with seven events in 11 days including a stop in the Queen City.
A statement released by ARCA on Friday read: "The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 scheduled for Friday, May 22 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed until a later date. We look forward to resuming our season soon and will share more details at the appropriate time."
ARCA got in two races to open the season but postponed stops at Kentuckiana on April 19 and Talladega on April 24. The next scheduled event is now May 29 at Mid-Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.