HICKORY — Hickory Motor Speedway late last week announced its revised schedule for the remainder of the 2020 racing season.
There are few changes. The biggest one moves Napa Championship Night back one week, from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19. The new date had been reserved for rainouts as needed.
It’s the only week of regular NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing that the local track dubbed the “Birthplace of NASCAR Stars” will now try to reclaim after it lost nine straight weeks on the track (six of those with the NWAAS scheduled for action) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
HMS is still idle this weekend as planned. In one other rescheduling, the FASS Big Rig Series will be at HMS on Oct. 17 in an event originally scheduled for May 2.
The CARS Tour, which saw its Race Face Tel-Med 300 canceled hours before the green flag on March 14, will still make its planned stops on June 13 and Aug. 1.
The Knights of Destruction dates remain unchanged (July 4, Oct. 3) as do HMS Birthday Night (July 11), Matt DiBenedetto Night (July 25), the Bobby Isaac Memorial (Sept. 5) and all fall events after the NWAAS regular season concludes including the Fall Brawl (Oct. 17).
Documents: Ace Speedway didn’t follow health protocols
After Alamance County officials said they were puzzled at Gov. Roy Cooper’s comments that resumed racing at Ace Speedway was “reckless,” new documents show county officials and the racetrack operators largely disregarded their own safety requirements.
The document, titled “Precaution Requirements for Ace Speedway,” was drafted by the Alamance County Health Department and shared with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, track owner Jason Turner, Alamance County sheriff Terry Johnson and Alamance County attorney Clyde Albright, according to an email from the state health department.
The first line of the precaution requirements document clearly said spectator attendance could not exceed 25 people. While Alamance County officials say neither they nor Turner heard back from the governor’s office, they did talk to N.C. DHHS officials as recently as the day of the race, according to the same email.
In a statement, the Alamance County Health Department says its officials “strongly urged” the county and the speedway to follow the listed recommendations and requirements.
State health officials and Jason Turner held a call Saturday before the race, during which DHHS officials repeatedly told Turner the speedway needed to adhere to the 25 spectator limit. County officials say at least 2,550 people attended the race.
- Greensboro News & Record
