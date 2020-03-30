The News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel is holding a bracket contest on Facebook in which college basketball fans can vote on which North Carolina team is the best of all time.
Winners in the bracket are determined by majority of fan vote. Visit facebook.com/pschenkel to vote each day through the finals on April 11.
The 16 Tar Heels teams in the bracket span from 1923-24 through 2016-17 and were seeded based on accomplishments, with the six NCAA championship teams plus the ’24 national champs as the top seven seeds. UNC’s five NCAA Tournament runners up occupied all but one of the next six seeds, with some teams that reached the Final Four or Elite Eight or which went unbeaten in ACC regular-season play comprising the rest of the field.
Three days of first-round voting have been held, with the 1976-77 team defeating 2015-16, 1981-82 (the top seed) taking down 2011-12 and 1992-93 edging out 1980-81. Today’s first-round matchup pits the 2016-17 version (the 5 seed) against the 1945-46 Heels.
The other teams in the field include 1956-57, 1967-68, 1983-84, 1986-87, 1997-98, 2004-05 and 2008-09.
The top eight UNC teams not on the list, as selected by Schenkel, include 1934-35, 1966-67, 1968-69, 1971-72, 1990-91, 1994-95, 1996-97 and 2007-08.
