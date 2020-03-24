DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chuck Buchanan Jr. recently received bonus money from the ARCA Menards Series after winning the K&N Filters Hard Charger Award for the season-opening Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 8.
Buchanan, a Hildebran native who now lives in Virginia, improved from his 31st starting position to finish 13th in what was the 58-year-old's debut both in ARCA and at Daytona. On Facebook, he thanked crew chief Craig Wood, crew members Jimmy Seay and Adam Atkins and the rest of his team for helping him win the award and keeping him safe.
The race's other contingency awards went to race-winner Michael Self (General Tire Pole and Valvoline Lap Leader), runner-up Hailie Deegan (Bounty Rookie Challenge), fourth-place Sean Corr (K&N Filters Most Improved Position), ninth-place Bret Holmes (Richmond Water Heaters Halfway Leader) and Kevin Reed (Cometic Crew Chief; Self).
