DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s finish: 3-16, 3-9 NWFAC
Returning starters: Marshall Byrd, Logan Hooks, Logan Strickland, Denver Treadway, Bryan Walker, Isaac Walker
Other key players: John Robert Abernathy, Andrew Albright, Hollan Cline, Landon Cox, Trey Jensen, Thomas Lambert, Josh Lunsford, Isaac Price, Will Price, Brayden Schutt, Harrison Williams, Tanner Woody
From the coach: “I’m very blessed with the opportunity to return to my alma mater to be the baseball coach. Being able to rebuild the culture here is a challenge that I, along with my coaching staff, have accepted. We are very young, starting three to four underclassmen. However, we have a core group of returners with varsity experience who can help guide these underclassmen.” — Mason Biddix
Outlook: The Wildcats have their sights set on improvement in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference this season with a young new coach who played for the program, along with a mix of returning talent and new players. The first step toward getting Draughn where it wants to be will be climbing from the bottom to the middle of the league standings.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s finish: 1-17, 0-12 NWFAC
Returning starters: Jake Bevins, Hunter Bostain, Ben Elkins, Blane Fulbright, Cooper Greene, Ryan Isbell, Chase Lowman, Cash Norman, Garrett Pitts, Dalton Teague
Other key players: Luke Bumgarner, Luke Coble, Aden Ledford, Nate Zimmerman
From the coach: N/A
Outlook: The only way to go is up for the Cavaliers after a one-win campaign that left them in the basement of the NWFAC. A new coach will guide the process this spring as Steve Peeler takes the reins in Icard. Peeler, a professional groundskeeper by trade, has coaching experience as an assistant at the high school level as an assistant and leading summer instructional ball, and with the Burke County Post 21 Junior Legion program. As he takes over for the Cavaliers, he’ll have quite a few veteran players to lean on, as well as a handful of experienced backups. Stacking a few wins together should be the first goal for EB as it seeks to rise in the conference standings and be competitive on a nightly basis.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s finish: 13-8, 8-6 NWC
Returning starters: Damien Dula, Nick Rhoney, Wesley Smith, T.J. Twitty
Other key players: Jagger Bailey, Hayden Beach, Brett Bedard, Garren Bryant, Carson Dyson, Rilee Hill, Dakota Houk, Nathan Krohn, Mason Mozeley, Dayonte Roddy, Daniel Stevenson, Jeff Stringfield, Hunter Taylor
From the assistant coach: "We graduated six seniors from last year’s team that left big shoes to fill, but we have a group of retuning upperclassmen who have plenty of varsity experience. Add them to an exciting group of underclassmen and we have a team that will show up every game prepared and be ready to compete for seven innings." — Blaine Mull
Outlook: Veteran assistant coach Mull is running the show for the head coach Clint Zimmerman until the Freedom boys basketball team’s run through the playoffs is complete. In the meantime, the Patriots will have a small corps of veteran players to help lead the way, along with some capable backups and newcomers. Mozeley, a transfer who started at Draughn as a freshman, is among them.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s finish: 9-11, 7-5 NWFAC
Returning starters: Kalen Byrd, Tanner Carpenter, Gavin Denton, Weston Fleming, John Franklin, Nathan Kirk, Ethan Pons, Bryson Ratliff, Peyton Smith
Other key players: Brayson Buff, Bryce Charlet, Easton McCoy, Noah Morgan, Brayden Pearson, Nate Peeler, Waylon Rutherford, Trent Stroupe, Christian White
From the coach: “We’ve got pretty high hopes going into the year with some seniors coming back and a lot of guys with varsity experience. We just hope we can build on that and have a successful season. (Peyton Smith) will be our go-to guy on the mound, and we’ve also got seven or eight other guys with some pitching experience.” — Jonathan Browning
Outlook: The Panthers have the most experience in the county, and they’ll try to use that to their advantage as they look to challenge Foard, Hibriten and Bunker Hill for the NWFAC’s top spots and reclaim the unofficial county title. Junior ace Smith, along with the rest of PHS’ deep rotation, will be key. The Patton bats look to be improved this year, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.