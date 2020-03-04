DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year's record: 6-11-3, 3-9 NWFAC
Returning starters: N/A
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: N/A
Outlook: Draughn graduated four players, including starting goalkeeper Sarah Bartlett, but returns quite a few others from last season when the team came within one win of a program record after not dropping a match in its first five (2-0-3). Haley Lowman is coming off an all-conference and all-region sophomore season that included a team-leading 16 goals to go with five assists. Lowman then played in the Powerade State Games over the summer. The Wildcats’ Makinna Blalock and Abby Parker (hon. mention) were also named All-NWFAC a year ago. No Draughn team has yet been able to register a winning overall season in the sport, and second-year coach Jamie Ward hopes to change that and take some big steps with the program this spring.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 3-12-1, 3-9 NWFAC
Returning starters: Erin Carico
Other key players: Alia Castrejon, Karina Godoy, Daisey Jantes, McKenzie Card, Kloie Grubbs, Ashton Powell, Maya Chrisco, Katie Gonzalez. Anderson McNeil, Zoie Smith, Abigail Wall, Meah Walsh, Genesis Becerra
From the coach: “I am excited to have the opportunity to coach the girls team again. We will work hard to be competitive in all our games and hope to come out with a few more wins this season as we work hard to become a better team.” – Sam Wall
Outlook: EB must replace goalkeeper Ariana Hawkins, who set a new Lady Cavalier career saves record, as well as leading goal scorers Jennifer Xiong and Brooke Arney. They also graduated another all-conference performer Allison Thomas but bring back two in Carico and Castrejon.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 8-11-2, 7-7 NWC
Returning starters: N/A
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: N/A
Outlook: The Lady Patriots improved their league standing by 2½ games last spring in coach Adam Mazzolini’s second season, and they now look to take the next step and end a five-year playoff drought after being one of the first teams outside the postseason in 2019. Among the returners is senior Riley Carswell, a returning all-conference and all-region pick who has ranked first and third in the county in goals over the last two years with 11 as a sophomore and 17 as a junior to go with eight assists. Freedom has already defeated rival Patton (on the road) for the first time in six meetings since 2017 and is off to a good start.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 18-6, 8-4 NWFAC; lost second round 2A state playoffs
Returning starters: Beberly Castillo, Claire Hawkins, Emma Sacchetti, Kiera Robinson, Shelby Pascual, Maria Mateo, Ellie Sacchetti, Sydney Gonzales, Danielle Wojcik, Stella Cross, Skylar Georges
Other key players: Marissa Lor, Alice Cross, Ayden Bailey
From the coach: “We will work hard to get better each week and get back to the state playoffs.” – Keith Scott
Outlook: Coming off a school-record 18-win season, Patton welcomes back gobs of experience including players who combined to score 54 goals scored last season, led by returning all-region selection Skylar Georges (county-leading 20). Castillo and Emma Sacchetti were also All-NWFAC last year, but the team has to replace starting keeper Carrigan Causby after a season capped by its first-ever postseason road win.
