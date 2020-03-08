DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 17-6, 9-3 NWFAC; lost third round 2A playoffs
Returning starters: Chloe Gary, Hailey Kincaid, Nikki Smith, Elle Tanner, Regan Winkler
Other key players: Alex Blair, Bailey Bryant, Katie Cozort, Bayleigh Gentieu, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Dakota Melacon, Brianna Nations, Lexi Poston, Maddison Powell, Sara Walker
From the coach: “Graduating four starters and losing one to injury (in Bailey Bryant), most people would say we have a lot of questions to answer. We look at it as a lot of opportunities. While we lose a lot of innings and at bats, I like the pieces we have to take advantage of the opportunity they have, how to learn to compete amongst ourselves but rally together as a team come game time, to understand our role for that particular game. That will dictate our success.” — Chris Cozort
Outlook: The Lady Wildcats lost several key pieces from last year’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference runner-up squad. But they also bring a lot back this year as they again look to vie for a league title and more playoff wins.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 7-12, 2-10 NWFAC
Returning starters: Allie Cooke, Danielle Foxx, Riley Haas, Jadyn Hicks, Graleigh Hildebran, Ashlyn Stilwell, Kaitlyn Underwood
Other key players: Reece Abernathy, Taylor Bostain, Destiny Brooks, Catherine Hammock, Kaleigh Icard, Madyson Johnson, Love Tallent, Gabby Wingate
From the coach: “We have a good group of girls this year. I have three freshmen on our varsity team. Looking for big things from seniors Lenoir-Rhyne commit Graleigh Hildebran and Ashlyn Stilwell.” — Mark Hildebran
Outlook: Change again will be the theme for the Lady Cavaliers heading into this season as they have their fourth head coach in as many seasons. Mark Hildebran will lead the way for East Burke this spring as the Wild Bunch seeks to improve on a disappointing finish near the bottom of the NWFAC last year. As is often the case in Icard this time of year, the lineup will finally begin to take its definite shape as the team now gets some of its players who made a run through the NCHSAA 2A girls basketball playoffs.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 3-20, 3-11 NWC
Returning starters: Sarah Armentrout, Brandi Buchanan, Jade Lipsey, Morgan Maynor, Kaitlyn Puett, Logan Strong, Madilynn Taylor, Jasmine Webb
Other key players: Brooke Barker, Emme Clark, Izzy Edmonson, Mallory Evitt, Hannah Ingram, Abigayle Jernigan, Mikhayla Lingafelt, Destiny White
From the coach: "This year, we've got some young pitchers who are ready to hit the ground running. I'm confident in the defense we have behind them, and look forward to utilizing a strong senior class to help us find success. Getting our bats rolling early and often will be crucial as we compete throughout the season. I am looking forward to a competitive year that hopefully lands us back in the playoffs. " — Connor Townsend
Outlook: Following a down season, the Lady Patriots enter this season with more optimism on the back of a strong returning group with plenty of experience. The question marks early on will be around the pitching staff as FHS turns to some new faces there in their quest to be much more competitive.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 8-15, 1-11 NWFAC
Returning starters: Ashlyn Castle, Catherine Dale, Cierra Lail, Morgan McGhee, Bridget Patrick, Kaylee Redwine
Other key players: Kailey Buchanan, Olivia Greene, Jayla Gregg, Emma Grindstaff, Meredith Kearson, Emily Shuping, Hailey Snodgrass, Kierra Teeters
From the coach: N/A
Outlook: The Lady Panthers were young last year, so they’ll reap the benefits of some returning experience this year, along with continuity as coach as Edwin James continues to lead the way for a Patton team that is hungry for a return to the state playoffs. Castle, Dale and Lail are some of the sqaud’s top returning bats, while Redwine and Patrick handled much of the pitching duties for PHS last spring. If those returning players jell with a lineup full of players looking to solidify their spots in the rotation, Patton should be able to win a few more games this season. County foe East Burke and the NWFAC’s West Iredell will be a good barometer in league play as to how far the Lady Panthers have progressed this spring.
