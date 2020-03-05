DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year's finish: Boys third, girls fourth in NWFAC 2A
Returning athletes: (Boys) Khe-nai Banks, Tommy Blackwell, Ben Teffeteller, Reed Farrar; (Girls) Annie Icard, Georgia Goulding, Amelia Toole
Other key athletes: (Boys) Tywan Nemorian, Donnell Wilkins; (Girls) Regen Bridges, Gigi Smith, Bella Williams
From the coach: “Our kids have a tremendous attitude coming into the spring and are focused every day in practice. We have a good mix of veterans and newcomers who are committed to our team goals. We look forward to getting better both individually and as a team this season.” – Steve Shuping
Outlook: One of the Lady Wildcats’ key losses is multiple-time state champion pole vaulter Leanna Seagraves, but they return leading conference meet finishers Icard (100 meters, fourth; 300 hurdles, eighth) and Goulding (high jump, fifth). Blackwell leads the boys after winning the conference 1600 and 3200 last year, with Banks placing inside the top five in two sprint events.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: Boys seventh, girls seventh in NWFAC 2A
Returning athletes: (Boys) Luke Elliott, Noah Rooks; (Girls) Raegan Robinson, Gracie Ruff
Other key athletes: (Boys) Logan Shuford, Josh Moore, Brett Childers, Chase Childers, Ayden Lingerfelt, Clay Seagle, Caleb Johnson-White, Ian Cox, Quinton Hemphill, Shane Feamster; (Girls) Brooke Whisnant, Sarah Grace Lockee, Ambria White, Alexis Carpenter, Hannah Parker, Katie Herrell, Claire Cook, Mary Blankenship, Janie Ennis
From the coach: “This is the largest girls team that we’ve had in several years. Our hope is to find talent and leadership for our ladies. The boys team has the potential to have a fantastic season. All four of our seniors are fierce competitors.” – AJ Schwankert
Outlook: Returning point leaders Robinson (girls) and Elliott (boys) also qualified for regionals last season with Elliott winning the 800 at the NWFAC championships. Robinson, Elliott, Noah Rooks and Gracie Ruff also enjoyed success in the indoor track season.
NOTE: Freedom, Patton previews unavailable
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.