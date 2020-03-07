Foothills Athletic Conference play in baseball and softball opens Monday as Liberty hosts Heritage, Walter Johnson hosts East McDowell and East Burke travels to West McDowell. Table Rock opens Tuesday at home against West McDowell.
The FAC track and field season starts March 17.
Here’s a look at the county rosters in all three sports:
EAST BURKE
Baseball
This year’s Raiders team includes Owen Hartman, Jonas Weidner, Caden Buff, Cannon Morrison, Mason Mosteller, Asher Gebhard, Levi Coble, Nathan Fortenberry, Rhett Houston, Blaine Carswell, Logan Brown, KJ Byrd, Austin Reynolds, Mason Robinson, Zayne Newman, Gabe Wittenberg, Kolby Byrd and Barger Shook. The Raiders are coached by Mitchell McGuire.
Softball
The Lady Raiders’ diamond roster is made up of Macy McNeil, Anna Coble, Braelyn Stilwell, Grace Hammack, Lillian Woods, Kaylee Paige, Emma Barden, Kyndal Morrison, Journi McDowell, Hermione Garro, Hayden Lowman, Katelyn Nations, Raegan Carter, Linda Crawford, Allyson Boyette, Katherine Greene, Addy Fortenberry and Kamiah Lawing. EB is coached by Michelle Haas.
HERITAGE
Baseball
The Eagles’ roster includes Logan McGee, Hunter Cody, Daniel Price, Kelton Mitchell, Gavin Keaton, Dylan Rhoney, Jacob Mull, Tate Jensen, Griff Stephens, Ty Matthews, Emery Clark, Bryson Powell, Marshall Brinkley, Logan Carswell, Gavin Johnson, Brigam Brown and Chase Davis. HMS is coached by Cody New.
Softball
The Lady Eagles include Laney Winebarger, Rylee Woody, Jenna Abernathy, Abbey Humphries, Ambria Blalock, Katie Lail, Katie Hamm, Braxton Lowe, Kaydee Lawing, Ava Aldridge, Cydnee Deal, Karlie Micol, Allie Teague, Sasha Duckworth, Aubrey Childers and Avie Helton. The Lady Eagles are coached by Doug Webb.
LIBERTY
Baseball
The Liberty team includes Chandler Rutherford, Canton Trull, Jace Duckworth, Mason Middlecamp, Christian Potter, Sam Evans, Jonah Griggs, Alex Austin, Aaron Duncan, Grayson Owens, Cohen Christian, Nathan Waters, Laine Barrier, Brady Davis and Cole Attaway. The Knights are coached by David Brown.
Softball
The Lady Knights includ, Maddie Crouch, Kadence Clontz, Kara Cali, Ellie Shuping, Abigail Carpenter, Kara Redwine, Joelie Pinto, Annabelle Talbott, Marleigh Carswell, Alex Maines, Madison Abele, Bella Johnson, Isabelle Colvard, Ida Miller, and Olivia Winkelmann. Liberty is coached by Brandon Clontz, Rebecca Shuping, Robbie Crouch and Todd Shuping.
Track
For the boys, the Liberty roster includes Collin Callahan, Desmond Sexton, Alex Gonzalez, Madden Bramlett, Miles Barnsback, Austin McGuire, Garrett Mathews , Jayden Connelly, Shane Marshall, Rayne Taylor, Jabez Seo, Braxton Reinhardt, Ethan Miller , Steven Utley, Charlie Bennett, Jackson Anthony, Eliazar Menchu, Melvin Castro Say, Jackson Griffin, Jace Reece, Julio Villanueva, Cayden Roscoe, Gabe Batz, Luke Parker, Liam Marshall, Anthony Vicente Lopez, David Lipscomb, Aiden Lawrence, Jesiah Clarke, Martin Hall, Brandon Mitchell and Greyson Bristol.
Liberty’s girls side includes Kadence Clontz, Maddie Crouch, Miranda Alvarado Gamborino, Sofia Del Gatto, Jessica Lloyd, Delaney Benson, Charly Stahl, Kaylee Davis, Kinsey Snodgrass, Jaycee Mull, Kryssy Connell, Chloe Hidgon , Gracie Cook, Charlotte Rigsbee, Kate Clark , Reese Reinhardt, Emma Propst, Madison Krause, Jocelyne Castro Say, Eva Wood, Layla McGuire, Nataly Morales-Sale, Emily Stapleton, Madison Carswell, Jincy Gibby, Jayden McDowell and Emma Griffin. The Knights are coached by Nathan McDaniel and Sydney Haas.
TABLE ROCK
Baseball
This year’s Falcons include Tristan Esquival, Wyatt Hullette, Kaden Michaels, Jacob Moretz, Blasé Powell, Mason Radcliff, Austin Thomas, Trevor Throneburg, Cameron Uren, Trenton Walker, Carson Wells, Elijah Wolfe, Braxton Spencer and Landon Dillingham. Table Rock is coached by Cody Hosier.
Softball
The Lady Falcons include Englani Campbell, Rumania Campbell, Ashton Black, Hannah Buchanan, Kelbony Clark, Keileigh Clonntz, Abby Gibson, Madalyn Grady, Taylor Mull, Haley Powell, Daniel Robinson, Tristian Juarez Silva, Kaylee Skinner, Kaitlin Tayllor, Cassidy Taylor, Kadance Ward and Lucy Yelton. Table Rock is coached by Ronnie Taylor.
WALTER JOHNSON
Baseball
The Yellow Jackets include Rylan Buchanan, Lucas Byers, Tyriek Eaddy, Eli Evans, Tanner Freeman, Russell Holloway, Julian Hudson, Johnathon Jackson, Cole Lingerfelt, Sean McDaniel, Calix Pedro, Greyson Sparks and Connor Cork.
Softball
The Lady Yellow Jackets includes N'lea Flack, Kaitlyn Hagemann, Natalie Tankersley, Camdyn Williams, Olivia Carter, Savannah Lingerfelt, Yorleni Guzman-Nicolas, Makenzie Bryant, Mackenzie Coveney, Gracie Harrison, T’ondra Robinson, and Abigail Benfield. Walter Johnson is coached by Jeff McCarrick.
Track
The WJMS track roster is comprised of Julio Mendez Solis, Calix Pedro, Jayden Quesenberry, Nate Carswell, Brayan Alpaca Chavez, Ishan Khadka, Mason Kirkland, Angel Pascual, Tyler Pulik, Collin Smith, Olices Domingo, Robbie Gilbert, Luiz Hernandez, Leandro Lopez, Chris Lor, Sergio Nolasco, William Ortiz and Israel Quinonez. The Jackets are coached by Eric Minetola and Tyler Martin.
NOTE: The East Burke, Heritage and Table Rock track rosters were unavailable.
Jonah Severt can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.