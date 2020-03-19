Burke County’s four high school football programs recently announced their full 2020 schedules, and they should look familiar.
In the fourth and final year of the current conference alignment, each county team’s schedule is identical to the 2019 version with all home and away designations simply switched.
Draughn, East Burke and Freedom each have six home games and five road games, while Patton has five at home and six away.
The Wildcats — who are coming off their first state playoff appearance since 2012 — and Panthers both open at home on Aug. 21, against West Lincoln and North Buncombe respectively. It’s the eighth consecutive year the Wildcats and Rebels square off in the opener, while the Black Hawks make their first regular-season appearance in Morganton after handling PHS a season ago in Weaverville.
EB opens the same day at Highland Tech, versus whom the Cavaliers claimed one of their two totals wins a season ago. The game will serve as Derrick Minor’s debut as Cavs coach.
Also Aug. 21, Freedom takes on defending state champion Shelby on the road, the sixth straight season opener between the schools. Shelby has won the last five straight after FHS had beaten the Golden Lions three times in a row earlier last decade. Patriots first-year Justin Hawn makes his return to Shelby after serving an assistant coach there for the last seven seasons.
Draughn and EB have four home games and three road games apiece in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play, while Patton has three at home and four away. Freedom plays three Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes at home and three on the road.
Aside from the opening week, Draughn’s other nonconference games again include Freedom (Aug. 28), Cherryville and Avery County. Newland represents the Wildcats’ longest road trip of the year, one of just two outside the county including Hibriten. The Hibriten game (Oct. 16) pits the top two finishers in the NWFAC last year.
EB’s nonconference slate again includes McDowell, Freedom (in Fat Friday XLVII in Icard; Sept. 4) and West Lincoln. Freedom will face Draughn, EB, Patton (in Motown Throwdown XII at FHS; Sept. 11) and Crest. And Patton takes on R-S Central and McDowell before tangling with Freedom.
The Freedom-Watauga game in Boone (Oct. 30) matches the top two finishers in the NWC from last fall as FHS looks to break a series-record four-game losing skid vs. the Pioneers.
The county schedule as a whole features four weeks with four games apiece (Aug. 21, Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30) and two weeks with two games apiece (Sept. 11, Oct. 23) plus six games with three games each.
The 11th annual Burke County Jamboree will be hosted by Freedom on Aug. 14. EB has announced they will face R-S Central that night, with all four start times and the other three schools’ opponents not yet announced.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
