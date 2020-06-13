Though Burke County Public Schools has not yet publicly released a date when its high school student-athletes can return to the practice field, it appears that date has been set.
A Facebook post Thursday on the East Burke Cavaliers Football page read: “Just because there’s a delay doesn’t mean you’re denied. July 6th we will continue to...” with that text appearing over a photo containing the words "Restore the Swords," the team’s motto under first-year coach Derrick Minor.
The post has since been edited with “July 6th” removed.
The News Herald on Friday reached out to BCPS public information officer Cheryl Shuffler for comment. Shuffler reiterated what she had told The News Herald earlier in the week, that a plan of action for county athletes’ to return to workouts would be discussed when the Burke County Board of Education meets for its work session this Monday. She said BCPS does not plan to comment on a date for sports’ return until after the meeting.
The NCHSAA on Monday said its dead period for athletics, which covers all games, practices, workouts and in-person activities, would end this Monday (June 15) but that school districts must then each approve the resumption of activities following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Some school districts have said they will start sports back on Monday, while others have said they will wait as late as July.
Of note, Burke County’s nearly 800 cases mark the highest rate of infections in the state west of Charlotte, according to the latest statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
