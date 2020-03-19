The Burke County Recreation Department via a Facebook post Wednesday announced its ongoing youth baseball and softball signups will be held remotely rather than in person at schools and athletic foundations across the county.
The post read, in part: “Right now, community coordinators are going to hold on to what signups they currently have, (and) community coordinators may continue to take signups, however we mandate that until further notice all signups be done via e-mail, text, phone or social media in order to prevent face-to-face interaction and err on the side of caution and public health guidelines amid COVID-19 concerns.”
The post also indicated that no team activities, meetings or practices will be permitted until further notice, and that the county plans to re-evaluate things and provide another update by April 6.
Late last week due to the pandemic, the county canceled the remainder of its youth indoor soccer season, while the Morganton Recreation Department canceled the remainder of its adult church and industrial basketball leagues just before the end of the season.
The city has also said it hopes to continue with youth baseball and softball as planned, though this week, it closed all its indoor recreation facilities and canceled all scheduled activities until April 17.
